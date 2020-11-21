ECIJA, recognized as the best firm in “ technological law ”

In its new edition of 2021, the North American publication Best Lawyers recognized ECIJA as the best technological law firm in the Spanish market, reiterating the podium obtained in the 2019 edition in a practice that includes, taking into account classification of the American environment, specialties such as technology, intellectual property, privacy and data protection, software, Internet and telecommunications, among others.

In addition, among the best lawyers in the Spanish legal market, a total of 36 partners of the firm have been highlighted among the best in the legal market in more than 20 disciplines: Alejandro Tourio, Alfonso Mara Autuori, Alonso Hurtado, Arturo del Burgo, Carlos Prez, Constantino Vidal, Cristina Azpitarte, Cristina Villasante, Daniel Lpez Carballo, David Snchez Lanuza, Elena Annez de Taboada, Emilio Prieto, Gabriel Nadal, Hugo Cija, Ignacio Azpitarte, Ignacio Daz De Aguilar, Ignacio Wucherpfennig, Javier Bustillo, Javier Lavierpez , Jess Martn Botella, Jess Yez, Jordi Pujante, Jos Aylln, Jos Mara Abella, Juan Salmern, Leticia Domnguez, Maite Mascar, Mara Gonzlez, Miquel ngel Alonso, Pablo Jimnez de Parga, Ral Rojas, Ricardo Oliveras, Santiago Ylla, Vctor Moralo , Xavier Muoz and Yolanda Lobao. In this same sense, in Portugal, 3 lawyers are recognized: Amlcar Silva, Jane Kirkby and Cludia Leonardo.

Likewise, Hugo Cija is distinguished as lawyer of the year in media law. Xavier Muoz is also distinguished by this recognition in the field of technology law and Carlos Prez in information technology law. These three partners join those already identified as Lawyers of the Year in previous editions: Ignacio Daz De Aguilar, Jess Yez and Juan Salmern.

The quality of legal services provided by applicants and their professional skills are essential aspects in the nomination by clients or professional colleagues, as well as in the evaluation of the most outstanding lawyers when proposing and voting for inclusion. a new lawyer in each area of ​​practice.

Best Lawyers, published since 1983 in the United States, is one of the “reference guides of the most respected lawyers in practice”, according to the magazine Corporate Counsel. For more than 35 years, the guide has annually recognized the practice of lawyers based on the assessment of clients and colleagues in the profession who vote for candidates based on the quality of legal services provided and their professional skills.

