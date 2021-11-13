ed-sheeran-triumphs-at-los40-music-awards-with-four-accolades

Ed Sheeran has won four LOS 40 Music Awards and ends this Friday night as the great winner of the gala. However, the public was the true winner of a musical party, which was held at the Velódrom Illes Balears de Palma. Half delivery ceremony, half concert, the awards have recovered live music lovers after an edition, that of 2020, which had to be a door closed due to the coronavirus crisis. The most important music awards on Spanish radio also awarded Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro or Aitana among other artists.

Ed Sheeran appeared recovered from the covid that he suffered at the end of last month. The Briton has resumed his public activity this week with the presentation of his latest work, = (in English it reads Equals ), an album in which he addresses his fatherhood and the changes he has undergone due to it. He took the stage to collect the awards for best artist, best song and video clip for Bad Habits , which he performed, and best live artist, all in the international category. In one of the pasaíllo he confessed that he had not received so many awards even in his own country.

But those who opened the night were Hombres G. And with the best possible intention. “I’m going to have a good time,” they sang as if 36 had not passed years since their first No. 1 in LOS 40. So they did it with another Spanish rock music smash, Venezia , but the group doesn’t need to pull out classics because it’s on their premiere. He has released a new album : Rowland’s Corner. Those of David Summer collected the Golden Music award Award for their career and emphasized “the joy of seeing that music returns to its place and people can go to concerts.”

They received recognition from the hands of Dani Martín, winner of the same distinction in the last edition. The Madrilenian acted behind them, interpreting No, no Volver, the theme of his new self-titled album. In addition, he did not leave empty because his song Portales won the best song award in the Spanish category.

Two of the Latin awards went to Rauw Alejandro, the urban group and song, for Todo de ti. Ibai Llanos and the artist Rosalía, her current partner, presented her with one of the prizes, including a kiss between the couple, to rejoicing of his followers. Rosalía also presented the second Golden Music Award, which was won by tennis player Rafael Nadal with one of the biggest ovations of the night and the audience on their feet. “More than the award, I appreciate being able to share with all of you such a special night and see so many artists perform live that I admire a lot,” he said, referring to the months of the pandemic.

Two other LOS 40 Music Awards fell on Sebastián Yatra, who was already one of the favorites of this edition. The artist was also one of those who offered a performance.

Aitana also passed through the Velodrom, winner of the best Spanish live artist award. The artist invited her musicians to come up on stage to share the moment with them. “I have fulfilled a dream and I want to keep it forever so thanks to each one of you,” he concluded in his thanks.

One of the most spectacular performances was that of Lola Indigo, thanks to her usual corps de ballet and some fireworks. And from Indigo to the nostalgic guitar of Leiva with the Mexican Ximena Sariñana. Ana Mena, Rocco Hunt, Melendi, Aitana, Griff, Beret, Justin Quiles, Nicki Nicole, Topic Feat. A7S, Álvaro Soler, Marc Seguí, Zzoilo, Pablo Alborán, Álvaro de Luna also performed.

The Balearic Islands as the setting

Those in charge of presenting the artists were three of the LOS announcers 40 most famous: Tony Aguilar, Dani Moreno and Cristina Boscá. The journalists confessed to this “highly anticipated reunion with the listeners” and did not rule out shedding some tears of emotion during the gala.

The awards ceremony was the closing party of 40 days of music. The station transferred many of the artists who star in its programs to the Balearic Islands to different corners of the islands to offer private meetings. Fans have been able to see Ana Mena and Rocco Hunt, Dani Fernández, Álvaro Soler or Beret.

As Tony Aguilar himself explained, this move from Madrid, the usual venue for the awards, arose from the own Balearic Government. The chain gladly accepted the proposal, ready to support the islands after a year and a half of pandemic, with tough restrictions on their main source of income: tourism.