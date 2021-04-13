Edenred appoints Romain Dayan as director of new technologies for the company in Spain

The incorporation of the executive, expert in digital security and telecommunications, consolidates the digitization process that Edenred is going through.

Edenred, world leader in payment solutions for businesses and inventor of Ticket Restaurant, announced the recent appointment of Romain Dayan as the company’s new IT director in Spain.

Master in Computer Security and Information Systems from Epitech, Romain joined Edenred 15 years ago. After having held various positions within the company, such as Security Engineer or Information Security Manager in America, he held the position of Director of IT Security and Telecommunications of the company from 2015 to 2019. Durant During this period, he promoted the migration from paper to the digital sector and defined the organization’s security policy. Since January 2019, he has been IT Director for Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Africa. From now on, I will also be the CIO of Edenred in Spain.

Edenred is in a digital transformation process aimed at improving the employee experience beyond their work centers. In this way, Dayan will bring his experience in information and security technologies to promote the company’s digitalization strategy, oriented towards the development of foodtech solutions such as the MyEdenred digital platform or more sustainable technologies such as the card. 100% virtual payment, Zero Restaurant Ticket.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have made considerable progress in digitizing the hospitality industry, which has always been one of Edenred’s goals. Thanks to him, we have become a great ally in the sector, bringing greater value to establishments and customers. As my new IT director in Spain, one of my big challenges will be to deepen the digital transformation of restaurants and support the local economy. The new normal makes it more than ever necessary to implement digital solutions to boost the hotel sector, which is one of the country’s economic engines. From Edenred, we are going to do everything in our power to revitalize it, ”says Dayan.

