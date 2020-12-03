Edenred, four years at the head of the services

On December 1, the tenth edition of the Leaders in Service Awards was held in Spain, which, for the first time, was organized digitally. During the ceremony, for the fourth consecutive year, the Service Leaders award in the Business Payment Service category was awarded to the multinational Edenred, a leader in payment solutions for businesses.

This award recognizes the excellence of Edenred’s work and its constant efforts to provide the best service and the best response in the industry, both to its customers and to other users, in a year as complicated as the current one.

As every year, Edenred seeks constant innovation and is committed to the digitization of its services. This year, the company has developed two digital solutions aimed at facilitating the relationship of its customers with their favorite restaurants. On the one hand, in March, the multinational launched the MyEdenred application, which allows consumers, via mobile, to order at home from establishments in the Endered network in a comfortable and simple way, while promoting delivery and delivery. to take away in small family restaurants without digital maturity.

And, on the other hand, last November, Edenred made the Ticket Restaurant Zero service available to its customers, a 100% virtual payment solution, without paper or physical management, which will bring more comfort to its customers and savings of 60,000 kilos of plastic and paper per year.

“We are very proud to once again receive this recognition from our customers. All of us who are part of Edenred have a firm commitment to give the best of ourselves to help our customers, our restaurants, our associated daycares, as well as all the users of our services to meet their needs. And we do this by always providing the best experience and the best possible attention. Moreover, in times as difficult as those we have had to live through, the excellence of the service must be, if possible, even greater ”, said Cristina Godoy, Deputy Managing Director of Edenred Espaa.

A prize chosen by all

The methodology of choice of award-winning companies rigorously and transparently combines the Mystery Shopper technique and satisfaction surveys. The award has independent entities that study user opinions across more than 205 mystery shopper tests per company, via remote channels (130 phone tests, 50 emails or web forms, 12 web browsing, 8 online tests. line). social networks and 5 virtual chat tests) plus a satisfaction survey sent to 2000 people representing the Spanish population, carried out by Netquest, leader in market research, and processed and validated by the eAlicia quality measurement program.

The Leaders in Service awards were born in France more than ten years ago. Its goal is to recognize customer service services through a unique methodology in which the users themselves are those who directly value the quality of service to businesses.

