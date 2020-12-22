Edenred joins ‘Waste Warrior Brands’ to end food waste

Edenred, a leading company in the field of payment solutions for businesses, has joined ‘Waste Warrior Brands’. This is an initiative promoted and coordinated by Too Good To Go, the application dedicated to the fight against food waste, which brings together major brands from sectors such as food or hospitality, among others, to s ” tackle the problem of food waste by raising awareness in society and taking measures to avoid it.

“Waste Warrior Brands” was born as a community of committed companies that offer the strength of their businesses to fight against food waste and its consequences while generating a positive impact for the planet.

The integration of Edenred into this initiative is part of the commitment of the company “Idealplanet”. The multinational seeks to preserve the environment with actions to reduce the carbon footprint and the consumption of resources and waste, betting on ecological services for mobility, management of impacts and control of food waste.

Video: Edenred joins Waste Warrior Brands

Too Good To Go launched this initiative last September and the starting point for becoming a Waste Warrior brand is a declaration entitled “For a planet without food waste” which has just been signed by Edenred and already signed by Edenred. To date, 18 major brands in the sector have joined such as Unilever, Carrefour, Oxfam Intermn, Accor, Central Lechera Asturiana, Bimbo, among others.

This document consists of a declaration of intent by which Edenred and the rest of the companies undertake to work, hand in hand with Too Good To Go, to carry out external and internal actions and initiatives to avoid food waste, as well as in the co-creation of campaigns and actions to raise awareness and sensitize the company and its own employees on the problem.

Cut food waste in half

This initiative is part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to halve food waste by 2030 (SDG 12.3) and to cooperate and build alliances between agents to achieve sustainable development. (SDG 17).

To achieve these objectives, Edenred and the various companies undertake to:

Inspire and Raise Awareness: Use brand channels to inspire and educate your own audience about the problem, causes, and tips for solving it. Train and empower: offer employees and stakeholders content, spaces and educational resources that enable them to fight against food waste Take action: develop your own actions to directly fight against food waste. Join forces: participate and support Too Good To Go’s special awareness campaigns, using corporate influence to generate positive impact against waste.

In the words of Manuel Asla, Edenred Marketing Director, “the thousands of tonnes that are wasted every day represent a great social problem, but also an environmental one. Initiatives such as the Waste Warrior Brands manifesto allow us to join forces to reduce food loss as much as possible, especially in the difficult times we are experiencing as a result of the pandemic ”.

For her part, Madalena Rugeroni, director of Too Good To Go in Spain and Portugal, emphasizes that “ending food waste is everyone’s responsibility and therefore creating alliances between actors is essential to tackle the problem, because in by joining forces, we can drive change. This is why we are very proud that Edenred is joining our “ Waste Warrior Brands ” initiative, sharing our mission and demonstrating its commitment and involvement in making the food system more sustainable, efficient and responsible and helping us raise awareness to go towards that magic number. zero waste. “

The signing of these commitments is a starting point and in the coming months, various actions will be implemented by Edenred with the support of Too Good To Go, both for the company’s employees and for customers.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital