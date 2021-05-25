Edge 91 Comes With Promise To Be Windows’ Fastest Browser

Since its launch, the new Chromium-based Edge has garnered top reviews from users and the trade press. Microsoft has finally hit the key and created a rival that is on par with Chrome and poised to surpass it in so many ways. One of those points that Edge wants to highlight is performance and Edge 91 brings some important news in this regard.

Edge wants to deliver the best possible performance

If in April we informed you that Edge was working on a “performance mode” for low-end computers, be aware that this is not the only feature focused on improving performance found in this browser. The standby and “Startup Boost” tabs were introduced several versions ago and now Microsoft promises to have improved them to go further in terms of resource savings and efficiency.

Improvements to standby tabs

The first of these features, the “wait tabs”, was born with the Edge 88 and gives us the ability to save CPU and RAM (and therefore battery). This is achieved by disabling tabs that we haven’t used for a long time. This feature does not imply any interruption to our workflow, because when we click on it again everything continues as it was.

Those at Redmond claim to have improved this functionality and now achieve memory savings of up to 82%. How did they do it? Mainly thanks to the deactivation of the advertisements which are on the pages which are in the background.

A faster start for Microsoft Edge

As for Startup Boost, it’s a feature that can be found in Settings> System with a dubious translation that says “Startup Boost”. This feature, which is enabled by default, allows some key Edge processes to be loaded when the operating system starts up, so that when we want to start it, the boot time is as short as possible. This function is particularly useful for low-end equipment where opening may take longer than necessary.

If you want to know more about Microsoft Edge and its main arguments against Google Chrome, we recommend that you take a look at our article where we highlight the top 7 advantages of Edge.