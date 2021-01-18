Edix and Generacin Savia join forces to promote the employability of unemployed people over 50

The objective is twofold: on the one hand, to promote a necessary cultural change concerning senior talents and their employability and, on the other hand, to offer solutions to the Spanish social and commercial fabric by providing them with the ideal talents to boost their competitiveness.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – January 18, 2021



Edix, the Institute of Digital Experts of UNIR (International University of La Rioja) has signed an agreement with Generacin Savia, a non-profit project led by the Endesa foundation focused on the employability of unemployed people over 50 years old . The objective is, through various actions, to promote the employability of this group through the acquisition in record time of digital super-skills that promote their growth and development.

The number of unemployed people over 50 has doubled in Spain over the past 10 years and is one of the main axes of chronic unemployment affecting the country. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) itself already recognizes age discrimination as a problem along with differences based on sex or race, even though, it says, age is the most socially normalized exclusion.

Second opportunity to re-enter the labor market

However, retraining linked to digitization improves the employability of working professionals and offers a second chance to those looking to re-enter the labor market. For this reason, Edix has signed an important agreement with Generacin Savia, which will allow its partners, among other actions, to access at preferential rates to training in digital professions which are in great demand by companies. The objective is twofold: on the one hand, to promote a necessary cultural change concerning senior talents and their employability and, on the other hand, to offer solutions to the Spanish social and commercial fabric by providing them with the ideal talents to boost their competitiveness.

“Unemployed people over the age of 50, one of the groups with the greatest difficulty finding work, can increase their chances of re-entering the market by retraining their skills,” says Juanjo Amorn, founder of Edix. “We are very satisfied with the agreement with Génération Savia because it reinforces one of our main reasons for existence, requalification. It does not make sense that 65% of Spanish companies say they cannot find qualified staff for their companies. The key is up-to-date training, re-qualification ”.

A requalification that comes in record time, since the professional careers of Digital Experts last only 10 months, and in a completely telematic way, since Edix applies a 100% online methodology that allows students to manage their work, family and academic life. .

In addition, it places special emphasis on practical training. For this reason, students are tested in a Spanish company before completing their studies using the revolutionary Challenge method. Thus, for 12 weeks, they form a team with their fellow students to develop and solve the project presented by the company, being able to apply the digital skills acquired in a real setting.

