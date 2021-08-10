LETTER SIZE

In the Digital skills in education category

Edix, finalist of the Digital Skills Awards Spain 2021

The delivery will take place within the framework of the IV Forum of the Alliance for the development of digital talents, on September 30

BY RRHHDigital, 13:30 – 09 August 2021



Edix, the Institute of Digital Experts of UNIR has succeeded in being a finalist in the category of digital skills in education, which will take place during the fourth edition of the prestigious “Digital Skills Awards Spain 2021” on September 30.

A meeting organized by Ametic where the best projects and experiences in the field of the development of enabling talents, in digital skills for society, professionals, education, women, inclusion and professional training will be recognized.

These awards aim to identify, promote and recognize the best projects and experiences and are aimed at educational centers, universities, media, companies and public and private institutions that have developed training projects related to digital talents.

In total, there will be seven awards and the possibility of three Honorable Mentions for each category. The categories are as follows

Digital skills for all: Development of digital skills to enable all citizens to actively participate in our digital society. Digital skills for the digital market: Development of digital skills for the digital economy, eg. improving the qualifications and retraining of workers and job seekers; professional advice and guidance. More and better ICT professionals: Development of high-level digital skills for ICT professionals in all industrial sectors. Digital skills in education. Transforming digital skills teaching and learning into a lifelong learning perspective, including teacher training. Digital skills for women and girls. Emphasize the importance of closing the gender gap in digital skills. Digital skills for inclusion. Contribution to professional integration through the promotion of technological training in groups at risk of exclusion. Digital skills for inclusion: To strengthen the role of vocational training in the process of digital transformation of the economy, Spain needs more specialists in new technologies to help their development in our companies .



