Edix launches a career as an expert in marketing data analysis

Edix, the Institute of Digital Workers of UNIR, continues to revolutionize the online training sector by offering content in innovative formats accessible to all. At Edix, they are aware that this is an exceptional moment and wish to get even more involved in the implementation of new training models allowing people to access the jobs of the future. Therefore, he launches his new program; Marketing data analysis. A highly demanded profile, with an excellent job projection in which the student learns to interpret data to obtain knowledge, predict models and make the best decisions in any campaign. Training in the present and future of marketing that brands need to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

Become a marketing data analyst

Every time a user clicks on an ad, adds a product to the cart, or subscribes to a newsletter, it generates information. When it comes to your tastes, the devices you use, the hours you log in … it will be surprising how much can be discovered just by taking a look at this data.

But, for that, you have to know how to get it, how to analyze it and especially where to find the answer to the question that all brands ask themselves: how to sell more?

Students will be able to understand why one campaign works better than another or to identify which product is best for their customers. In addition, they will know all the actions related to the promotion and sale of a product or service.

This new career joins Edix’s comprehensive training offering, which includes digital specialties such as growth marketing, digital talent management, digital content or e-commerce.

