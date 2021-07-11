EDP ​​Renewables and Vestas boost youth employment in rural areas

EDP ​​Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world’s fourth largest producer of renewable energies, and Vestas, a leading company in the manufacture, sale, installation and maintenance of wind turbines, awarded 24 training grants in first edition of their “Keep it local” program,

After receiving more than 120 applications, a jury composed of representatives of EDPR and Vestas selected the winners of the scholarships, the closing of which took place today at the premises of the TRAINEK center. The event brought together executives from both companies: Duarte Bello, COO Brazil and Europe from EDP Renewables; Iigo Echevarra, vice president of services for Southern Europe, MENA and Latin America at Vestas; and Juan Virgilio Mrquez, Managing Director of the Elica Business Association (AEE).

Those selected, who obtained an average score of 7.23, followed the Wind Farm Maintenance Technician course offered by PREPA free of charge. After completing the course, they will have the opportunity to apply for a job near their place of residence. Most of the scholarship holders come from Cdiz (38%), A Corua (17%), Seville (9%), Burgos (8%) and Asturias (8%), among other provinces.

Following the success of the “Keep it local” program, EDPR and Vestas expressed their intention to give it continuity and organize a new edition, as well as to internationalize the course.

In the words of Duarte Bello, COO EDPR Brazil and Europe: “We are very satisfied and grateful for the good reception of the program and the high level of the candidates. For this reason, we want to organize a new edition of the program, maintaining our commitment to rural employment and to young people to whom we will continue to offer the possibility of accessing a labor market close to their place of residence ” .

For his part, igo Echevarra, VP Service Southern Europe, MENA and Latin America of Vestas, added: “We are proud that this initiative, dedicated to the training of young talents, returns to support the energy transition and the achievement of the objectives of the National Energy and Climate Plan. “Keep it Local” means supporting local employment and rural exodus, and this fits perfectly with Vestas’ philosophy. Sustainability is part of everything we do in the company and it is, without a doubt, another step in this commitment ”.

Finally, Juan Virgilio Mrquez, CEO of AEE, said at the closing: “Elico is a growing sector. Concretely, 2020 was the best year in the history of the global wind industry with a sum of 93 GW. In the case of Spain, the coming years will be decisive for the development of this technology. Until 2030, forecasts for elica will result in the doubling of its current installed capacity, which is already more than 25 GW installed. With these numbers, companies need specialists who can meet the needs of their fleets. The AEE Maintenance Technician course is consolidated as one of the first sources that wind companies turn to when looking for specialist workers ”.

LactApp, Comunitaria and PleIQ were the three projects selected by a jury composed of experts in the social innovation sector, investors and representatives of UNICEF Spain and ISDI, to generate a positive impact for children and adolescents in Spain and around the world.

The decision was announced on Demo Day, as part of the second call for UNICEF Lab, UNICEF Spain’s accelerator focused on social projects for children in Spanish-speaking countries. During the event, which was developed 100% online, a total of twelve projects that were accelerated over two months, benefiting from mentoring and support, presented their projects to the jury.

Created by UNICEF Spain and the ISDI business school, through its ISDI Accelerator, UNICEF Lab is a program to accelerate social projects whose objective is to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing children and adolescents. more vulnerable.

As Luis Lpez Cataln, Director of Innovation, Data Integration and Technology at UNICEF Spain, recalled, “With UNICEF Lab, we are promoting innovation and transformation towards a society committed to l ‘Agenda 2030, accelerating, with ISDI Accelerator, the growth of projects in Spanish. who work hard to provide solutions to the challenges facing children, adolescents and their families in Spain and around the world. We cannot afford to be left behind, and we can only achieve this through broad and bold alliances in which each of us acts, on a daily basis, as agents of change that we are ”.

The jury was made up of experts in innovation and in the field of social activities, including Mara Echvarri, Director of Investments at the Bolsa Social Fund; Pedro de Len y Francia, director of the KPMG Foundation; and Jorge Minguell, Director of EMEA Success Engagement at Salesforce.ORG. On behalf of UNICEF Spain, Marta Montiel Dez, Director of Marketing and Fundraising, and Luis Lpez Cataln, Director of Innovation, Data Integration and Technology; with Nacho de Pinedo, CEO of ISDI; Rodrigo Miranda, Director General of ISDI; and Jess Tapia, director of the ISDI accelerator.

Among the twelve projects that made their presentations, the jury distinguished:

– LactApp, in first position. It is a dedicated breastfeeding and motherhood mobile app that solves mothers’ doubts in a personalized way, with evidence-based content and applying artificial intelligence technology.

– Community, in second position. It is a bank of fresh products that encourages local commerce in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

– PleIQ, in third position. They are smart educational resources that combine the benefits of traditional and digital early childhood learning through augmented reality, promoting independent learning, generating evidence of learning, and linking school to home.

For his part, the CEO of DIGITALENT & President of the ISDI Foundation, Nacho Pinedo, said that “digitization is an urgent need for the progress of people, businesses and institutions. The third sector cannot be left behind, especially in this pandemic environment in which social differences are exacerbated and the digital divide becomes the biggest competitive difference. This is why the ISDI and UNICEF Lab’s social projects accelerator for children is focused on helping the development of innovation models for startups in this sector ”.

The projects that have shown their evolution after going through the program are:

POiN The Smart Lollipop Ayudame3D Comunitaria B-resol LactApp Donadoo Gaptain Silenole TheGLP PleIQ Training wheels

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric