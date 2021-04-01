Eduardo Martnez, new Dynabook channel manager for Spain

Dynabook, (formerly Toshiba), hired Eduardo Martnez as Channel Manager for Spain. Martnez, who has served as CEO of wholesale company Informtica Megasur since 2003, has over 20 years of experience in strategy definition and business management in the IT distribution environment.

Eduardo Martnez joined Megasur in 1992, carrying out different activities, including the implementation and certification of the quality and environmental systems ISO 9001 and 14000, as well as the expansion of the national chain of computer stores Dynos, which currently has more than 230 brands.

As the new Dynabook chain manager, Martinez will drive sales and the generation of business opportunities for the company’s more than 1,500 distributors, paying particular attention to the verticals in which she has a significant stake. Likewise, reinforce the value of the channel through its training and technical specialization and the development of new sales and marketing strategies. To do this, it will rely on the new Dynabook channel program launched in 2020 and with which the company hopes to significantly increase its number of distributors in all its categories: Platinum, Gold and Silver.

According to Eduardo Martnez, “It is a satisfaction to take on this responsibility at Dynabook, a 100% channel oriented company immersed in the development of the most complete line of business laptops on the market, based on the Toshiba’s legacy of innovation, and at a time when our distributors need more personalized and flexible support than ever before to help their customers adapt to the work environment defined by the health crisis. All this – concludes Martnez – supported by a renewed channel program which includes, among other strengths, the development of tailor-made offers through a make-to-order service ”.

