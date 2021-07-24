enlightED Hybrid Edition 2021: education, innovation and challenges to overcome the lack of digital skills

The fourth edition of enlightED, the global conference on education, technology and innovation, is back with a new hybrid format. It will take place on October 19, 20 and 21, in three days that will bring together leading national and international experts and thinkers to reflect on and share solutions on three of the big gaps that have developed due to the COVID pandemic- 19: the challenge of reducing the innovation gap to transform education systems; the challenge of solving the skills gap in relation to new social needs; and third, how to address the lack of digital skills to reconnect with young people and promote positive change.

Fundacin Telefnica, IE University and South Summit come together again in enlightED Hybrid Edition 2021, the meeting which has brought together 470,000 unique viewers from 46 countries and 300 high-level international speakers since its inception in 2018, consolidating itself as a global benchmark in the field of educational innovation.

Innovative program with high level experts

With a three-day program, speakers such as Howard Gardner, psychologist, researcher and professor at Harvard University, known in the scientific field for his theory of multiple intelligences, have already confirmed their participation in enlightED Hybrid Edition 2021; Kiran Bir Sethi, founder of Design for Change and Riverside School in India and finalist for the Global Teacher Prize 2019; Michelle Weise, author of Long Life Learning and a member of the 2021 Thinkers50 list; Linda Liukas, founder of Rails Girls, a global movement of coding workshops for girls; Ignacio Medrano, president of Savana, a company that applies artificial intelligence to medical data; o Hadi Partovi, investor and technology entrepreneur and founder of Code.org, where 30% of American students have taken computer courses.

‘Designing enlightED’, a new participatory space for reflection and debate

As a novelty in this edition, from June 17 to July 8, the “Designing enlightED” sessions took place, a participatory format for reflection and dialogue aimed at collaboratively building enlightED 2021. Education experts shared certainties and concerns, questions, inspirations and courses of action to build this new edition.

Some of the findings shared by participants highlighted that ‘digitizing the education system is more than digitizing the classroom’ and that well-used technology has the potential to promote and enhance learning and reduce the educational gap. ; that “it is essential for higher education to understand the needs of companies”, to have teachers aligned with the new ways of working, an adapted program, and to encourage support and guidance; within the company, they agreed to emphasize that for companies to reinvent themselves, you have to have a very clear motivation and see how it generates value, and design the user experience according to its needs. Likewise, they expressed their belief that “technology promotes lifelong learning” and promotes the skills, knowledge and attitudes to successfully meet the challenges of this era.

The enlightED Awards consolidate and grow

One more year, enlightED recognizes the best global initiatives in education. As a novelty, the enlightED Awards will reward, in addition to startup projects, the best practices of educational innovation with technology from schools in primary, secondary and post-compulsory education, higher education and company training. .

The call is open on the enlighted.education web. The categories in which you can participate are:

1. Startups, startups and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

2. In-company training, continuing education, skills development and formal and non-formal continuing education.

3. Universities, vocational training and higher education establishments.

4. Primary, secondary and post-compulsory education schools and projects

The selected initiatives will have international visibility in enlightED and will be eligible for the first place of the competition. Those selected will also participate as finalists in the South Summit 2021.

