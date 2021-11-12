education-will-eliminate-this-year-the-high-school-make-up-exams

This course there will be no make-up exams for ESO (Compulsory Secondary Education) students. The Ministry of Education is forced to end this year with the repechage, because it has to comply with the opinion issued by the State School Council on this issue, according to sources from the department of Pilar Alegría this Friday. A day before, the advisory body had announced this change to the minister. In the opinion on the Royal Decree of Evaluation, Promotion and Qualification, there are no other changes of significance, according to Education.

The Government intended that this course would not be repeated, but several communities ―headed by Galicia, whose counselor spoke on the subject on two occasions with the minister – they demanded a moratorium to maintain during this academic year these recoveries that have been moving from September to June and July. The autonomous governments alleged that the moratorium facilitated the organization of the centers, since the course plans are already underway, and Alegría – wishing to relax relations with the regional governments of the PP after months of clashes with her predecessor, Isabel Celaá – The postponement seemed reasonable and so it was made known to the autonomies at the end of September. that the recoveries in ESO – they are maintained in the Baccalaureate – end in all of Spain, since the organism considers that inequalities would be created between students if some are examined and others are not. The elimination of recoveries is included in the royal decree that the Council of Ministers will approve next Tuesday

The Valencian Community, Aragón and the Balearic Islands – both governed by the left – had already announced that there would be no recoveries While other regions resisted canceling them, such as the Basque Country. This is the case of the Galician Government, which considered going to court against the change, arguing that, having already started the course, the decision would alter the planned school calendar. Castilla y León also threatened to appeal. Or Madrid, which had requested the moratorium and that this Friday has not been spared criticism by its counselor, Enrique Ossorio: “It is one more example of the chaotic and disorderly development that the Celaá Law is having.”

The royal decree establishes that the teaching teams in a collegiate way will decide the grade and if the ESO student passes the course without taking a make-up exam for the subjects they have failed. Likewise, the text stipulates that the ESO evaluation will be “continuous, formative and inclusive” and that reinforcement measures will be established when the student is lagging behind. The educational community agrees that exams, with a few weeks of study time, are of little use because adolescents fail again. That what has not been learned in nine months is not acquired in 15 days.

ESO students will pass the course when the teacher considers that the subjects not passed do not prevent them from successfully pursuing the next course and it is considered that they have favorable expectations of recovery. Thus, the students who have acquired, in the opinion of the teachers, the established competences and achieved the objectives of the stage will obtain the title of ESO.

The latest educational law (Lomloe) significantly modifies how the evaluation, promotion and qualification are regulated and gives special relevance to the collegiate performance of the teaching team, who is given the ultimate responsibility for the decision to pass courses and obtain the degree. The Celaá law focuses on reinforcement mechanisms. For this reason, it provides that permanence in the same course must be something exceptional that can only be adopted once during primary school and a maximum of two times during compulsory education. This is precisely one of the objectives of this new royal decree of development of the Lomloe: to avoid the repetition of courses, a matter in which Spain triples the rate of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).