Efficacy of covid variant delta vaccine: COVID-19 Delta variant can spread like chickenpox, cause more serious infection, US report

A frightening warning was issued in a US government report regarding the delta variant of the corona virus. It is written in this report that the delta variant can cause more severe disease than any of the other known variants of the virus. Not only that, the report also states that the delta variant can easily be spread like smallpox.

People who have taken the vaccine can also spread the delta variant.

An internal U.S. health authority document states that based on unpublished data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) document, people who have received all doses of the vaccine have been shown to spread the delta form as much as people without vaccination. The delta form was first identified in India.

The presence of the virus is the same in those who take and do not take the vaccine.

The “Washington Post” first published the report based on this document. CDC director Dr Rochelle P. Valensky admitted on Tuesday that the presence of the virus in the nose and throat of people who have been vaccinated is the same as in those who have not been vaccinated. The internal document highlighted some of the more serious symptoms of this form of the virus.

infectious delta variant such as smallpox

The delta form, according to the document, has a greater spread than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, colds, seasonal flu and grandma, and is as contagious as smallpox. The New York Times also obtained a copy of the document. According to data collected by the CDC as of July 24, 162 million people in the United States have been vaccinated and there are approximately 35,000 symptomatic cases each week. But the agency doesn’t monitor cases with mild or no symptoms, so actual cases could be higher.

The report also raised concerns from US scientists

According to document B.1.617.2 ie delta form and can cause serious illness. The New York Times, citing a federal official, said the document’s findings raised concerns among CDC scientists about the delta model. The official said the CDC is very concerned about the data regarding the delta model. This model can become a serious threat, for which action is needed now.

