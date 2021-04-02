Efficacy of Pfizer vaccine: Pfizer vaccine: highly effective up to 6 months after vaccination Pfizer Kovid-19 vaccine – Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine effective after 6 months indicates new findings

Washington

A Phase III clinical trial of the Pfizer / BioNtech Kovid-19 vaccine has shown that the vaccine remains most effective for up to 6 months after the second dose. The announcement was made by the two companies in a joint statement. The results come from an analysis of 927 cases of corona virus symptoms in the third phase which reported that the Pfizer-BioNotech vaccine was 91.3% effective against BNT 162B2, the Xinhua news agency said on Thursday. a press release from the companies.

This effect was measured from 7 days to 6 months after the second dose. This vaccine was 100% effective against serious illnesses reported by the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention. At the same time, it is effective up to 95.3 percent in the severity of kovid, as reported by the Food and Drug Administration. The phase III study collected this safety data from more than 12,000 vaccinated participants who had a follow-up of at least 6 months after the second dose.

Pfizer CEO Albert Borla and BioNotech CEO and co-founder Yugur Sahin said in their statement: “These data confirm the efficacy and safety of our vaccine and allow us to apply a US FDA license application for biologics. ”. These data also provide the first clinical results which suggest that this vaccine can effectively protect against the variants currently encountered.

The vaccine showed 100% efficacy, as well as a strong antibody response, in a test performed on adolescents between 12 and 15 years old a day before the companies announced. The trial recruited 2,260 adolescents from the United States. Let me tell you that in December of last year, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNotech vaccine for emergency use in the United States. It was the first vaccine to receive FDA approval in the country. It was approved for use in people 16 years of age and older.