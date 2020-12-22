Egg prices in Pakistan: Poor Pakistanis don’t even eat omelet anymore, egg prices skyrocket – egg prices in Pakistan hit record high after vegetables, dozen eggs rise by 350 rs in Lahore

The rapid and unpredictable increase in the price of eggs in Pakistan is the poor people. At the same time, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who gave the slogan of New Pakistan, calls for the reduction in the price of sugar. Not only eggs, the prices of ginger are also in the sky in Pakistan. One kg of ginger is sold for Rs 1000 in Rawalpindi. Until a few days ago Pakistanis, who queued for hours for flour, may also have to contend with the LPG shortage.

350 rupees dozen egg prices

According to Pakistani media reports, the price of eggs has reached Rs 350 per dozen due to growing demand for cold in most parts of the country. In such a situation, a new crisis has erupted in front of the poor of Pakistan who buy eggs at retail. More than 25 percent of the Pakistani population lives below the poverty line. These populations use eggs a lot in their diet.

Pakistani stove can be turned off due to lack of LPG

Pakistan will face a serious gas crisis in January. Sui Northern, a gas supply company in Pakistan, will face a gas shortage of 500 million standard cubic feet per day. Due to this huge gas shortage, the company will have no choice but to stop supplying gas to the electricity sector. Pakistan’s Imran Khan government failed to buy gas on time, which the people are suffering from now.

Imran Khan pats him on the back

A few days ago, Imran Khan tweeted and claimed that sugar is now sold in his country at Rs 81 per kg. He congratulated himself and said that due to his government’s policy, the price of sugar sold at Rs 102 per kg had come down to Rs 81 last month. He also praised his team for lowering the price.

Pakistan also faces flour shortage

Pakistan faces a shortage of food grains these days. Pakistan previously exported onions to the world. Now he has to import it to reduce onion prices in his country. Imran Khan is constantly meeting with cabinet and officials to reduce the price of flour and sugar.

Record broken by the price of wheat

This year, the price of wheat in Pakistan broke the record. It reached the highest price in history at Rs 2,400 per 40 kg, or one kg for 60 rupees. Along with this, there are indications that government efforts to control inflation and ensure food security have failed. Last December, the situation in the country started to look very bad when the price of wheat reached Rs 2000 per 40 kg. This record was broken in October of this year.