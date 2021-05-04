Egypt France Rafale fighter jets deal: tensions rise from Turkey, Egypt buys 30 modern Rafale fighter jets from France – Egypt to buy Rafale fighter jets from France amid growing tension with Turkey

Strong points:

Egypt has signed an agreement with France to purchase 30 Rafale fighter jets, worth around $ 4.5 billion. The deal between Egypt and France is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Egypt’s defense ministry said the deal would be funded for at least 10 years with a loan. An Egyptian team arrives in Paris on Tuesday for this agreement. France had previously signed an agreement with Greece to sell 18 Rafale fighter jets. Qatar and India also bought Rafales from France. Egypt is also buying missiles for $ 240 million with the Rafale deal.

Rafael had ruined Turkey's military base

Rafael had ruined Turkey’s military base

France has yet to make a statement on the deal. France was Egypt’s main supplier of arms between 2013 and 2017. Egypt and France have very close relations with the former military general Al Sisi in power. Both have interests in West Asia. Not only that, Egypt and France share a similar opinion against the suspicious attitude of Turkish President Erdogan.

Earlier last year, French-origin Rafale fighter jets launched a formidable attack on Turkey’s Al Watia air base in Libya. Many Turkish planes, drones and fixed-wing planes have been destroyed. It was claimed that many Turkish soldiers were also victims of the attack. As The Arab Weekly reports, the tension between Egypt and Turkey over Libya is at its peak. Turkey has deployed its fighter jets, drones and missile systems to the Al Watia air base in the Nukat al Qamas district, 125 km from the Libyan capital, Tripoli. What Egypt and France described as a threat to their security. Egypt had also warned Turkey on several occasions about this.

Erdogan, dreaming of capturing the Mediterranean sea

Egypt and France had also warned Turkey on several occasions about Turkey’s presence in Libya. Egypt even went so far as to say that if the Turkish-backed militias moved towards the city, it would be forced to take military action. Erdogan wants Turkey to occupy the Mediterranean Sea filled with gas and oil. This is why, in the days of Turkey, oil exploration vessels sometimes sailed in Greece or sometimes in the Strait of Cyprus. Tensions in Greece and Turkey had increased so much that the conditions of war between the armies of the two countries were created. At the same time, many countries of the European Union, including France, also support Greece.