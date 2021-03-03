Egypt Mummification Manual: Dreaded Corpse Mummification Process Revealed in Egypt, 3,500-Year-Old Book Told the Truth

The truth of making Egypt the thousands-year-old mummy, which has become a mystery to the world, has come to the fore. Archaeologists have traced the first process of mummifying a corpse from a book about 3,500 years old. It is said that about 4 thousand years ago, after the death of a human being in ancient Egypt, the process of making him a mummy is underway. Now researchers at the University of Copenhagen have discovered in the book the oldest process of mummification of the corpse. This book is in the form of a banquet and is kept in Paris. A lot of scary things came out of this book. Let’s see how the corpses were made in ancient Egypt, mom …

Before making the mummy, a special layer was applied to the corpse.

In ancient Egypt, applying the paste to the corpse was considered a very sacred art, and its information was limited to only a few people. Most of the secret stuff about this art was limited to just a few people. This art was mostly written from person to person. Egyptian experts believe that written evidence regarding the embalming of the corpse is scarce. So far, only two such books have been found in which Egypt is believed to give information on how to make mummies by applying carcasses. Today, archaeologists have managed to read a medical book in the shape of a bhojpatra that explains the whole process of making mummies. This book provides information on herbal medicine and skin inflammation. The book was recently edited by Sophie Chiodt, Egyptologist at the University of Copenhagen. The University of Copenhagen issued a statement saying that this banquet contains information about the first herbal cure used.

The Egyptians made the mummy this way in 70 days

Egyptian affairs expert Sophie said it was necessary for the reader of this book to be an expert so that they could remember all the details of the process. This includes the use of ointments and how to apply different types of bandages. Sophie has yet to release her full screenplay and will be released next year. In the book, complete information on how to apply the corpse to the corpse is given. The ancient Egyptians put a red rag on the head of the deceased. There was a herbal solution applied to this fabric. Scent substances and binders were also used in this solution. It was used to kill bacteria and insects. In this book, another process is told which lasted 70 days in total. The coating of the body was done every four days. During this time, the corpse was dried and poured into antibacterial fluids.

The importance of the divine plant told in Bhojpatra, number 4 is the most important

The University of Copenhagen reported that the bhojpatra contains information on the use of houses, the religious significance of a divine plant and its seeds. Much of the book provides information on the treatment of skin inflammation. The ancient Egyptians believe that the moon god Khonsu gave this skin disease. Sophie said this book provides a great opportunity to compare two other existing books. He said many of the oldest mummy-making practices were not covered in later books. He said that the process of making the mummy was explained in great detail. This book showed that number 4 was very important to the ancient Egyptians. A workshop was held near the tomb to complete the process of applying a paste to the body. During this period, the 70-day period was divided into two parts. In this, the body was dried for 35 days and it was wrapped for 35 days.

Demag was taken out of the corpse, mom was prepared on the 68th day

Body parts and brain were removed from inside the body 4 days after applying the paste. After that, the eye was also destroyed. During the entire 70-day process, on the 68th day, mummies were prepared and placed inside the coffin so that she could live out her life after her death. Sophie reported that during the 70 days a visit was made to Mami celebrating the purity of the body of the deceased. In total, 17 processions were performed during the procession over the corpse. The corpse was covered with a cloth every 4 days and a straw was coated with a scent material to ward off insects and scavengers. This banquet of around 3,500 years old is called the Papyrus of the Louvre-Carlsberg. It is the second longest book saved in ancient Egypt. Researchers say this book is at least 6 feet long and is around 1450 BC. Most of the information in this book concerns herbal remedies and skin diseases.