Egypt Pyramid of Giza: Egypt: Expert claims caves trap in ‘underworld’ under Great Pyramid, recounting what was found inside – network of tombs and caves found beneath Pyramid of Giza in Egypt

Giza

Beneath the Great Pyramid of Giza are cave nets, chambers and tunnels. This trap was found during a search of the “underworld” of the Egyptian pharaoh. It is believed that the Great Pyramid was built in 20 years. Still surrounded by many mysteries and riddles, this building is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. According to a British explorer, these mausoleums are distributed under the pyramids.

Was searched for the first time

Egyptian investigator Andrew Collins believes there is underlying archaeological evidence that has yet to be touched upon. He claims in his book that the entrance to these tombs is found in the writings of 19th century diplomats and explorers. British Consul General Henry Salt recalls how he investigated the system in 1817 in Giza, together with Italian explorer Giovanni Caviglia.

Where do you go after death?

Collins studied Salt’s work with British Egyptologist Nigel Skin Simpson and began the research. They saw a crack in a rock behind which there was a cave. He claimed the network was referring to the underworld which referred to the afterlife in Egypt.

Collins further states that these caves were examined until the wind calmed down. He described these caves as very dangerous in which sudden pits, bats and poisonous spiders live. He says that ancient writings mention such a world near the pyramids of Giza.