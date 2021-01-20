Eight 2020 innovation learnings that will be essential for business success in 2021

2020 has not only revolutionized the way we live, want or relate to ourselves, but it has also influenced the way we work and, in particular, in the area of ​​innovation and business, what the Covid -19 pandemic has leading to significant changes at an unimaginable rate.

But what does innovation look like in 2020? Will the changes to the market during the forced marches continue this year or have they been specific? How to continue to grow and innovate in the face of the crisis and economic uncertainty? What should businesses be doing in 2021 to ensure continued success? Does 2020 leave a good stage for innovation this year?

These are just a few of the questions the experts at TheCUBE have attempted to answer, as an ecosystem of entrepreneurship, technology and innovation and the largest representative of radical innovation in Spain. Among the innovation learning acquired in 2020, which will have consequences during this year, eight main ones stand out.

1. The impact of the improbable on innovation

Rarely is it expected, but the unlikely, like a global pandemic, sometimes happens. In these situations, the ability of businesses to adapt at unthinkable rates is key to their survival. This is the case with teleworking imposed for the first time in many Spanish organizations in 2020. But adapting is not the only thing necessary.

Having the ability to evolve and create new services or products that benefit and create value for society in these difficult times is also essential for success and business continuity at all levels.

“The key is to foster a change of mentality in teams that advocate the search for opportunities in the blows, in chaos, in the unexpected and to grow and improve. Always look for the good in the new, ”says Andrs Haddad, CEO of TheCUBE.

2. Fewer obstacles to innovation

One of the main obstacles to innovation is the adaptability of businesses, and in particular consumers. Users tend to be reluctant to be new and try something new. However, after months where everything around us has changed and plunged into a ‘new normal’, users tend to perceive the change as part of this new lifestyle, making it easier to bring news to market. solutions and products. innovative.

2021 will be a year in which the ability to test new formulas, test hypotheses and execute projects in a flexible and agile manner will make a substantial difference between companies that progress and those that remain stagnant (until their death).

3. Greater capacity for collaboration

The situation experienced in 2020 has helped organizations to be more open to collaboration with external agents, to work together and to co-create, also sharing the risks. Large companies are increasingly open to this collaboration and collective learning, providing the opportunity to test more hypotheses, discover new markets and import knowledge from other industries.

This multidisciplinary and collaborative approach is what TheCUBE will launch with its RESET program in 2021, which will bring together leaders from more than 10 large companies from different industries sharing their experiences and knowledge for nine months.

4. Bureaucratic cleanliness

Over the past year, large organizations have done a lot of “ cleanup work ” by eliminating complex and rigid processes and bureaucratic bottlenecks, and promoting flexibility, agility and adaptability. , which will offer new opportunities as a result.

5. New forms of interaction and networking

Until a few months ago, by ignoring LinkedIn, the best way to network was to attend an event of interest to a specific industry or market. But the reduction in mobility in 2020 has brought a significant range of innovations and new solutions to strengthen connections, generate valuable content and relationships without the need to be face to face and gathered in a specific space.

Virtual and hybrid events are booming and have created a challenge to reinvent face-to-face event spaces to deliver unique experiences of connection, entertainment and value to attendees, as everything indicates that these new forms are here to stay.

As proof, the hybrid event organized last September on the occasion of TheCUBE’s third anniversary. A conference that took place simultaneously in three places and presented the main protagonists of the ecosystem.

6. Consumers at the center

For years, the management offices have placed customers at the center of the business. In 2020, this golden rule has become even more pressing and many organizations have realized the need to be much closer to their users and to understand their needs first-hand in order to design products or services tailored to their needs. demand, better and faster.

7. Digitization and technological transformation

Spanish companies have advanced 20 years in less than a year, in terms of digitization and the incorporation of technology, from large companies to SMEs or even micro-enterprises.

However, many business models have become obsolete and need to be redesigned with innovation and creativity. Through its collaboration agreement with the MIT Center for Entrepreneurship (Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship), TheCUBE wants to give new impetus to digital transformation and business innovation and contribute to the empowerment of a more innovative business ecosystem. in Spain.

8. Key sectors

Realizing new formulas and opportunities in industries most affected by the pandemic, such as tourism, will be key to their survival in 2021, which seems complicated for some industries. At the same time, the most favored sectors, such as Health, Logistics, or eCommerce will have to work on the development and maintenance of non-cyclical solutions, that is to say in the medium to long term for the creation of new services. and products to gain a competitive advantage and reach new markets.

Take note of these aspects and internalize them in the modus operandi of each company to define the new direction of innovation, which will be more than ever necessary in the business scenario facing the economic uncertainty projected in 2021.

