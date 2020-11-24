Eight in ten people over 65 would like to go back to school

The number of people returning to university after reaching retirement age is increasing, although it is still in the minority. Most are in informal studies, but a third of those over 65 are enrolled in bachelor’s, doctoral and master’s programs; that is to say in the official studies which they had to give up during their youth and which now resume working hours once free and without the demands of family reconciliation.

Life expectancy increases

Today, he is 83 years old, but, in addition, the current 60 years old is the 40 of our parents; In other words, when it comes time to retire, most people are in good physical and mental shape. And the best thing to keep it going is what’s so trendy: active aging. According to a recent survey by ThyssenKrupp, the leading home stairlift company, among its customers, eight in ten over 65 say they would like to go back to school, but only half try and among them, only 37% end up finishing what they started.

Spanish universities offer courses of all kinds to majors. One only needs to enter the portal of the State Association of University Programs for the Elderly (AEPUM) to see the huge university offer for the elderly. But, if you don’t want to go back to university, there is a world of possibilities in town halls, communities, cultural centers, public and private institutions that offer various courses, regulated or not, for adult education. . For this reason, the experts at thyssenkrupp Home Solutions show all the benefits that further education after retirement can bring in our lives:

– Provides great personal satisfaction

– Improve the cultural level

– Extend knowledge to other branches of knowledge

– Intensify skills

– Allows greater socialization and facilitates intergenerational family relationships

– Provide adaptability; that is, the ability to react to unforeseen or adverse circumstances

– Troubleshooting assistance

– Develop creativity

– Discover new areas of interest

– Increase self-confidence

– Avoid depression

– Provides expectations, goals and plans

– Strengthens self-esteem

– Create a sense of utility

– Far from monotony

– Promotes decision-making capacity and autonomy

– Train mental capacities, memory, concentration …

– Prevents cognitive decline

– Extends hope and quality of life

– Generates optimism, satisfaction, happiness

There are young people who study out of obligation, because their peers do it, because they have no other alternative, because of the pressure from their parents …, while others work hard because that they are interested in their studies and are focusing on a future profession. Older people have no outward motivation for studying, such as asking their parents to buy them a gift, find a job of a lifetime, build a better future, start a family, or increase their salary by their business. That’s why they need internal motivation. Motivation is more than the desire to learn. It is not enough to register in a training center, but it is necessary to want to make an effort every day, to integrate the study habit and not to give up the initial goal.

In order not to be demotivated, thyssenkrupp Home Solutions has put together these tips that can be very useful for your studies success:

1. Choose something you like

At this point, it’s not about industrial engineering training because I have a bigger job opportunity, but to study something desired, in an area you want to know more in depth, in that pending topic you’ve always dreamed of. Whether it is a few months of photography or painting lessons or a multi-year diploma in philosophy, the important thing is that it is to the taste of the student. Plus, you always have to find something you like about what you don’t like. All the studies have hateful subjects, we must also try to find the positive side of the negative.

2. Set achievable goals

If you’re fascinated with how living things work, but math denies you so much that you don’t know how to do a rule of three, you better not choose a degree in biology. Therefore, it is best to set achievable goals so as not to get discouraged.

3. Focus on the short term

It’s not practical to think of graduating as soon as you start, but taking the first year and then we’ll see. To contemplate all that remains to reach the top is more demoralizing than to rejoice at the stage taken each day.

4. Do not cover more than you can.

It is possible that now that there is more free time and when the circumstances, you want to travel, see more grandchildren, exercise more … or that you have domestic obligations, you take care of others , etc. If your schedule requires you to spend eight hours a busy day, it may be best to rethink something less demanding or take more time to get there.

5. Eliminate difficulties

Having to go to a very remote place, or with a schedule that requires getting up too early, are inconveniences that can demotivate the student and cause him to abandon the initial idea. Before deciding on anything, you need to weigh the cons and consider the best options.

6. Obtain support from family or partner

When you decide to study, you should talk to your loved ones to explain that this is an important, thoughtful decision and that you would not like to get off the train until you reach your destination. We must ask for understanding, collaboration and respect.

7. Do not demand more than the account

You can’t compete with 20 year olds, and you don’t even want to compare yourself to anyone. As life progresses, the capacity for attention, concentration, retention decreases … It takes more time and more dedication. It is convenient to accept that nothing is happening to take more time, get a bad grade or repeat the course; No emergency.

8. Network

One of the main effects of the study is the increase in self-esteem. Feeling able to overcome challenges creates satisfaction and, therefore, facilitates relationships. Having a good social network in quality and quantity contributes to the well-being of people and to better physical and mental aging.

9. Recognize and resolve problems

How rejuvenated you feel when you go back to school is one thing and reality is another. It is possible that there are visual disturbances or hearing deficits, an incipient osteoarthritis that slows down note taking … All of this must be considered and resolved as problems arise; don’t ignore them and don’t hide them.

10. Don’t be rigid

It is great to fulfill your obligations, to study, to do your homework, not to miss the lessons … but sometimes a better plan can happen. It is not advisable to refuse. Every rule has its exceptions.

11. Adapt a space at home

If your daily job is to study, you should make it a habit by organizing a suitable place away from distractions like TV or telephone etc.

12. This technology is not an obstacle

Another factor in favor of continuing education is that the age-related digital divide is rapidly diminishing. If in 2018 Internet use among people between 65 and 74 years old was 40%, it was already 63% last year. And not just the Internet, the use of computers and tablets is more and more widespread, so the use of new technologies in studies should not be a problem.

13. Suppose there will be days off

The reward will be all the sweeter the more expensive it is, but don’t torture yourself either. While you don’t have to give up the first time around, in difficult times it is worth thinking realistically about goals and how to achieve them.

14. Share achievements

Getting a good grade, passing a course, learning a new skill or skill are milestones in training that should be celebrated with colleagues, friends, relatives and with yourself.

15. Reward yourself

Efforts deserve a reward. Remember to reward yourself for a job well done. Everyone knows what they like: buying something, opening a bottle of wine, preparing a special dinner …

