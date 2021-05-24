Eight Indian businessmen injured in clash with Nepalese police on India-Nepal border – eight Indian businessmen injured in clash with Nepalese police on India-Nepal border

Kathmandu

Eight Indian businessmen were injured in a clash with Nepalese police in the district of Mahotari, on the border between Nepal and India. This information was given in media reports on Monday. According to a report by the government newspaper ‘Rising Nepal’, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when Indian businessmen demolished a temporary outpost and a helpline set up to investigate the infection with the Corona virus in the Matihani Municipal Corporation.

According to the “My Republic” website, an armed police soldier and eight Indian businessmen were injured in the clash. Inspector Balram Gautam of the Matihani border outpost said 50 to 60 Indian citizens threw stones at border troops at eight a.m. on Sunday evening. He said Indian citizens drank alcohol.

Bihar News: Nepalese police lick sticks at youth crossing tea border, stone walls in response, tense situation

The border of about one and a half kilometers from the municipal company of Matihani in the district of Mahottari originates from the Madhwapur market in Bihar. According to reports, during this attack, a serious thief attacked the head of the stationed soldier, Vivek Dhakal. An Indian businessman said Inspector Gautam asked the soldiers to beat traders who imported potatoes, onions and rice.

Locals say police have used force unnecessarily against Indian businessmen.