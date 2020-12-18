LETTER SIZE

Eight key aspects of implementing a “ borderless ” talent strategy

Adopting an international strategy for positions that do not require a physical presence can address the shortage of specialist talent and increase the diversity of an organization Today, it is becoming increasingly easy to separate the geographical location of professional functions thanks to the standardization of remote working methods



BY RRHHDigital, 14:45 – 18 December 2020



For markets facing a shortage of talent in emerging roles and high-demand skills, such as technology and digital, finding the right professionals is a real and growing challenge. “Standardization, standardization and implementation of remote working modalities will lead to an increase in Talent Without Borders strategies. Companies are thus in a position to broaden the pool of talents at their disposal, by solving or reducing the skills gaps that exist in their local market, and by positively increasing the cognitive diversity of their organization ”, explains Alberto Muoz, Director by Robert Walters.

The new “Cross-Border Talent” guide from Robert Walters, a consulting firm specializing in research and selection for middle managers and executives worldwide, presents the 8 key aspects to consider before launching a talent without borders strategy:

Compliance: Do labor laws and work visas currently support remote working? What are the requirements to consider it remote? What are the tax implications? It is important that organizations carefully analyze the laws of the country in which they have their tax base, as well as those of the countries in which remote employees will base their work in order to avoid any legal risk. Integration: Does your organization have a strong and effective digital integration plan? This will be essential for successful onboarding of remote employees, as well as for their future productivity and commitment to the business. Remote management: Do team leaders have the training plans needed to effectively manage a remote workforce? Technology: What technological tools, systems and infrastructures are essential for these remote collaborators to be able to carry out their work successfully? Costs: Employees located in other countries can be more profitable for the organization. To ensure that this is the case, the specific geographic location of each worker must be analyzed. If it is located in a city, the cost savings will be less compared to a rural area, as well as whether the employee lives in an advanced or developing country. Culture: what impact will a distant workforce have on corporate culture? Decrease the sense of commitment and belonging to the company or will it prosper? Preparation: Are the company’s management teams ready to accept and support this international talent strategy? Or is the company still too traditional in its mode of operation to take it over and start it? If the organization is not yet ready to adopt this strategy, it could affect the performance of remote employees, who may feel isolated. Talent mapping: where do professionals with the skills the organization need live? While the geographic scope of a talent search can be extended to an entirely global level, it is important to establish a defined talent target or target.

