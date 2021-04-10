Eight keys for a necessary transformation of public administrations

Much of society associates the public system with bureaucratic rigidity, a connection that in most cases adjusts to reality, slowing a needed transformation that has intensified during the pandemic and times of lockdown. The Forum des Administrations Publiques du Club Excellence en Management has been working there for some time, a non-profit multisectoral association that generates and shares knowledge on the management and transformation of organizations.

The result of its work is the practical guide “ Tools for the transformation of public administrations ”, in which the Ministry of Territorial Policy and the Public Service, the consulting firm Zitec, member of the EFQM expert network, REDEX , of the Club Excellence en Management, and Isdefe, a company dependent on the Ministry of Defense dedicated to systems engineering. This document, which was presented at the last meeting of the Forum in digital and interactive format, seeks a series of guidelines to make processes more flexible in the public environment, based on the EFQM business model, with which works the Club Excellence. Management.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been a great challenge for this sector and has facilitated the acceleration of a series of changes that should have been undertaken long ago. Both internally, in the work environment, and externally, related to the provision of services to companies and citizens ”, indicates Ignacio Bab, secretary general and CEO of Club Excelencia en Gestin.

A tour in eight stages

The framework proposed by the guide is structured in 8 stages arranged in a circular manner, which can be adapted to each institution and sector:

Implementation: Design a detailed change management plan with the actions needed to improve efficiency and operational performance, generate innovation and knowledge, and take advantage of opportunities, even unforeseen ones. This includes the automation of processes, the rationalization of resources and the optimization of consumption. Context: This involves knowing in depth the environment in which the institution operates: analyzing the regulations applicable to its competences and the applicability of the sectoral and institutional policies with which it must be aligned. On the other hand, you have to rank the main interest groups and know their level of satisfaction. Strategy: It is necessary to establish the mission, vision and values ​​of the institution, analyze its main weaknesses, threats, strengths and opportunities and establish relationships, synergies and dependencies between the different axes of work and strategic goals. Services: It is important to define a catalog of services, products and clients of the institution, as well as the level of engagement of the latter and the new communication channels that it will put in place with its stakeholders, point where digitization is essential. Process: This involves describing in detail the activities carried out by the institution, including the roles and responsibilities of the staff who carry them out, and explaining how they add value to stakeholders. They should always be supported by the purpose of the organization. Organization: Another of the guidelines is to establish an organization chart which serves to distribute the work in the institution, with criteria of economy, specialization and ease of coordination. In this way, there will be consistency in the actions carried out by the different services. To all this, we must add a set of control instruments that contribute to the proper functioning of the institution. Capacities: Its objective is to define the critical profiles necessary for the optimal occupation of key jobs in the establishment. But it is also useful for estimating the staffing needs of models and the endowment of essential material and financial resources. Performance: You should establish a set of key performance indicators that can be used to measure the results of the above seven steps. This evaluation system must be transparent and offer mechanisms for learning and continuous improvement.

From the Forum des Administrations Publiques, experiences are generally exchanged around the EFQM Model, a management repository constantly reinvented thanks to the contributions of managers and professionals from all over the world and which is the reference model in management that they use more than organizations around the world, having demonstrated its usefulness in the face of VICA (Voltile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambigu) environments such as the one we are currently experiencing.

