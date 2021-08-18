Eight measures to promote creativity and increase productivity in the company

Innovation and a culture of creativity enhance the connection of professionals with their businesses, so inviting and supporting the development and execution of ideas motivates employees by placing responsibility and trust in the workforce while increasing their loyalty and their productivity. According to The Future of Jobs Report 2020, creativity, along with originality and initiative, is one of the skills that companies are increasingly taking into account in employees before, even, leadership or programming.

Creativity in the company results in the generation of new ideas that allow problems to be solved through alternative solutions that may be more effective and efficient than those used so far in any area of ​​the company, customer service, selection staff, internal communications, or product or service development. According to a McKinsey study, companies that encourage creativity tend to be more productive, in addition to being 1.5 times more likely to capture more market share.

It is essential that Human Resources departments value the full potential of their employees and try to get them to share their internal talents with the company, often overlooked by the urgency of daily work processes. Sometimes it is difficult to encourage, recognize and reward innovation, for this, companies can count on the motivating capacity of the advantages and the incentives which, according to a study by the consultancy firm Willis Towers Watson on the influence employee benefits over productivity, a Motivated employee can be 31% more productive than a non-motivated employee. In order to foster a culture of creativity, Sodexo Benefits and Incentives offers concrete measures that companies can apply:

Allocate part of the day to innovation. Confidence, flexibility and autonomy are some of the factors that characterize the culture of creativity and on which work policies are based, which devote a part of the working day, previously established, to the development of innovative projects that can be applied to the company, outside of what can be considered their job. This is the case with Google and 3M, where their employees can devote 20% and 15% of their time respectively to innovating based on their own ideas. Set deadlines for submitting proposals. Keep in mind that creativity takes more time than other types of work. In fact, it’s hard to know when a good idea will arise or when it never will. For this reason, it is important to create meaningful deadlines, in order to accelerate creativity by involving the team. According to a Harvard Business School study, creative teams feel more involved in a project when they are aware of deadlines or tight deadlines and understand the reason for those deadlines. That is to say when they have “a mission” to fulfill. Periodic workshops and brainstorming. The regular development of activities promoting creativity and innovation, such as workshops on creative techniques, encourage this culture at work in a transversal way, even if they are not organized for specific projects or proposals. For example, Australian software publisher Atlassian sets aside days, if not weeks, to work purely on creativity through purpose-designed brainstorming exercises or by sharing ideas that are worked out with the whole company. company, by soliciting real feedback from the creators of professionals across the company. This policy boosted its growth by 38%. Bet on different profiles in models and workgroups. Heterogeneous teams offer broader views of the same reality, so they are more likely to generate alternative ideas. According to a report by the International Labor Organization, companies with an inclusive culture and policies increase their profitability and productivity by up to 62.6%. Diversity responds to different perspectives, such as gender, functional, cultural, generational, religious, educational or sexual identity. Use collaborative tools. Provide employees with technological platforms and applications allowing them to work jointly and simultaneously through the use and management of shared documents, the exchange of files or conversations developed by chat or videoconferencing, services offered by platforms such as OneDrive or Google Drive. These tools facilitate collaboration, when it occurs between experts on different subjects, and facilitate brainstorming in virtual format. Offer personalized training. One of the best ways for a company not to stagnate in innovation is to offer courses that allow employees to learn and deepen the knowledge of their field of work or to develop creative thinking techniques. . In addition, offering employees training services either in the form of a social benefit or in the form of flexible remuneration is, among other things, the best way to promote talent internally and improve employee savings since it is a service totally exempt from income tax. allowing the employee to save at least 25% of the cost of the course. Give incentives or prizes for innovation. Recognizing good work, especially when it is an addition and not a requirement, as is often the case with the most innovative proposals, is one of the best ways to encourage employees to be creative and go further. In this sense, having an incentive program with tailor-made gifts to recognize contributions to the business can be a good strategy to promote creativity and innovation. In addition, these policies have a positive effect on performance, as revealed by this study by the Barsin Group, which concludes that organizations that have benefits and plans to improve the employee experience achieve 14% higher productivity than those who don’t. Promote a healthy corporate culture through sport and employee well-being. Establishing regular, mandatory breaks during the workday and encouraging digital disconnection can help employees create more creative moments away from more routine tasks. Also encouraging healthy habits, such as physical activity, can help employees feel better and be more creative. In this sense, a study by the Open University of Catalonia estimates that people who play sports are 3.5 times more innovative and creative at work. To do this, companies can offer their employees access to services for playing sports or gyms through social benefits or the benefits offered by flexible compensation.

“Companies must take into account the promotion of innovation by encouraging the creativity of employees so that they can develop and share all their talents with the company”, explains Miriam Martn, Marketing Director of Sodexo. “Recognizing the creative capacity of professionals and promoting it strengthens the link between business and professional,” he explains.

