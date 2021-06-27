Eight professions perfect for bilingual people

Determining the number of bilingual people in the world is somewhat difficult, but thanks to a Eurobarometer survey, we have an approximate figure for the case of Europe. According to this official entity of the European Union, just over half of Europeans, 54%, speak two languages ​​fluently. For many, knowing two languages ​​is normal, but sometimes the potential, both professionally, socially and cognitively, to be bilingual or multilingual is unknown.

With the aim of highlighting the advantages of mastering a second language, the Berlitz language school publishes the list of the 8 most employable professions for bilinguals or multilinguals.

1. Interpreter or translator

The service of interpreter or translator is necessary in many sectors, such as hospitals, courts, universities … In addition, with the internationalization of companies, sectors with translation needs are growing almost rapidly. ‘infinite.

2. Worker in the tourism sector

How could it be otherwise, the tourism industry needs employees who know all kinds of languages ​​to serve foreigners. Hotels, resorts, tourist attractions … are some of the places that need bilingual and even trilingual staff without a doubt.

3. Human resources specialist

With globalization, it is increasingly essential that companies have employees from different parts of the world. For this reason, a human resources professional who knows more than one language will always be better valued to be able to communicate with employees from other countries.

4. Flight attendant

It’s almost impossible not to get on a plane and hear flight attendants greet passengers in at least two languages. In this case, being bilingual is not a plus, but rather a prerequisite for employees.

5. Customer service representative

Even though it is sometimes a stigmatized profession, bilingual customer service is increasingly valued. Solving problems over the phone is often difficult and in another language even more complex, so companies increasingly rely on bilingual people capable of assisting clients of different nationalities.

6. Marketing specialist

You will hardly find a job offer in the marketing and communications industry that does not include English as an essential requirement. International marketing campaigns are essential, and businesses need workers fluent in the language and cultural background of more than one corner of the planet.

7. Teacher

On the one hand, more and more schools are choosing not only to teach English, but also to teach subjects such as geography, in English so that students get used to listening to this language. On the other hand, in universities, the number of exchange students is increasing, so knowing a second language if you are a teacher is more and more important.

8. Information technology consultant

The trends in information technology are advancing rapidly and from poles located in cities of different continents. For people specializing in fields such as artificial intelligence and computing, knowledge of a second language is essential for communicating with entrepreneurs from other countries and sharing ideas with other head offices and leading companies. plan.

Knowing a second language is a plus for getting almost any job, but Berlitz remembers that being bilingual not only brings advantages in terms of employment opportunities, but also cognitively and socially, there are many advantages. to know more than one language. Various studies ensure that learning a second language increases people’s creativity, opens the mind and predisposition to know other cultures and strengthens neural pathways; qualities that are also remarkable both on a personal and professional level.

