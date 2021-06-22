Eight unconscious prejudices we commit every day at work

Did you know that in the workplace and in our daily life, we commit hundreds of unconscious prejudices every day? Nowadays, the mind looks for shortcuts and creates labels of judgment and value conditioned by gender, age, culture, etc. In many cases, these situations are blind spots with a lack of tools on the part of the company to put an end to them. One of the main problems is low awareness, lack of training and information on unconscious bias. These are “labels” that we all unconsciously put on and which make our perception of reality and decisions limited or alibis. From Alares, a company specializing in personal care, they explain 8 types of unconscious bias:

Affinity bias

Do you better value someone who shares your experience, beliefs or hobbies? For example, if you have a more positive opinion of someone who studied at your same university or is from your autonomous community, you might have an affinity bias.

Anchoring

Did you anchor yourself in a previous opinion to judge subsequent behavior? Are you one of those people who barely changes your mind? If we use prior information about a person to make subsequent judgments, we may be committing anchor bias. If we only trust first impressions and don’t embrace change.

Meta-bias

Are you one of those people who say, “I have no prejudices”? If you don’t think you have any prejudices, you already have several. This type of bias occurs when we think we are better than others or less influenced by our awareness of a cause or group.

Demographic biases

They are the most common. Those that most affect the world of work are those related to gender or age. Have you analyzed the number of unintentional interruptions a woman receives during a work meeting? Have you thought that older people have more difficulty adjusting to new processes and tools? You may have had a gender or age bias.

Positive bias

If you judge a person by a positive trait and that impression spreads to their other traits, you might have a positive bias. The halo effect is about using the only positive reference to complement the rest of a person’s attributes.

Negative bias

This effect also occurs in reverse for negative traits. The Horn effect or devil effect consists in using only a negative reference to judge an entire person. We start from preconceived ideas to anticipate someone’s behavior.

Beauty bias

If a more attractive person is influencing your decision making, you might have a beauty bias. First impressions count, but if we anchor those perceptions to the person’s later judgments, we will be highly emotional conditioned and therefore we will let our brains act the wrong way when making decisions.

Experience bias

“Everyone is an expert in everything. “If you don’t know about this topic, what do you think? Have you ever heard these claims? This type of bias involves invalidating the opinions of others because they have fewer years of experience than us or because they do not belong to our area of ​​expertise. Fresh and new ideas, or even opportunities that may open up in cross-team teams are not appreciated. If you’ve listened to someone like this, they may have an experience bias.

