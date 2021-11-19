eight-where-three-used-to-live:-the-volcano-huddles-la-palma's-neighbors

At the house of Nieves Padilla’s sister, from 38 years, three people lived before the eruption on La Palma. It is a small flat, of official protection. Now it has five more inhabitants, coming from two houses that the lava has swallowed. “It is overwhelming to live like this, so tight,” says Padilla, who does not stop apologizing for the state of the room. It is packed with bags and boxes. One of them stores the materials with which her mother-in-law makes artisan hats. “I have the sewing machine in the car, it doesn’t fit on the floor.” Another box holds several toys for your seven-year-old son. At the back of the room there is a rolled-up mattress and a clothesline where there are always clothes drying: “But have you seen all of us? We do not stop putting washing machines ”. They never all eat together. “We don’t fit at the table, we have to organize ourselves in shifts, like taking a shower,” explains Padilla. Like her, many residents of La Palma, especially those with fewer economic resources, have been huddled together since the volcano exploded.

Nieves and his family, displaced by the volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma, live with his mother, his sister and brother-in-law in their apartment. Kike Rincon

The housing crisis on the island is explained at a glance at the numbers: there are more than 7. 000 evacuated by the eruption and La Palma is home to some 80. 000 population . In other words, around 9% of the island is displaced. Of those 7. 000, some 500 live in hotels for evacuees authorized by public administrations. The other 6. 500 are in second homes, they have rented another house, the have bought or live with friends and family. This last scenario is the most common. These people, moreover, are not distributed equally throughout the island. Some have gone to other areas, but most are staying near their destroyed or evacuated homes, that is, in Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso. “I feel terrible. We are already going for two months like this, occupying the space of my sister’s family. My son told me the other day: mom, I want to put my things . But there is nowhere to put them ”, says the woman.

Another circumstance that further complicates the housing crisis on La Palma is that entire families have been left homeless , whose members almost all lived nearby. It was very common in neighborhoods buried by lava that one or two generations ago a large plot of land was acquired. The grandfather built his house in one part and his children inherited the rest, where they built their own houses. In some cases, the space on the farms was sufficient so that, years later, the grandchildren also found space for their residences. They were all stuck together and all of them have been consumed by lava. It sounds like a panorama of wealthy families: there were some, but it is not the general case. Most of those who have lost their homes are working families from a rural environment.

This is the case of Padilla. She is unemployed and her husband works as an electrician. “We are enrolled in social services because until recently he was part-time. Now fortunately he has a full day, I hope it lasts. If not, let’s see what we do ”, explains Padilla. The lava has destroyed his house, where he lived with his partner and two children. He has also finished with that of his mother-in-law. “My sister has cried the same or more than me. My house was the home of the family, the place where we met every weekend, where we spent the best time, ”says Padilla. “The volcano has hurt us so much that I can’t even look at it. I go along the roads that cannot be seen, always avoiding it. ”

Nieves Padilla, in the foreground, with her family in the living room of her sister’s apartment. Kike Rincon

It is difficult for them to sleep, not only because of stress to which the crisis subjects them and the night roar of the crater, but because of the lack of space. “My sister, her seven-year-old daughter and my brother-in-law go in one room in the same bed. In the second, my husband and his mother sleep, and in the other I am with my two children ”. Only one mattress fits in that room. “Sometimes I curl up at the foot of the bed so they can rest better,” she explains. The largest, of 14 years, “he has suffered an anxiety attack, something that has never happened before. I was dizzy and didn’t know why. ”

The family could have gone to one of the hotels for victims, but there“ it could be almost worse ”. “You are very far, an hour and a half from Los Llanos and it is depressing to live constantly in a hotel, you cannot be like this for weeks and weeks, surrounded by people who are the same or worse than you. In addition, they do not allow animals and we have a rabbit and a dog. If I take them from my children, they sink, ”he says. To further complicate the coexistence, Padilla’s dog does not get along with his sister’s. “It’s chaos,” he laments.

Few rental homes

This situation could be channeled if they found an apartment for rent. “But there is nothing; it demoralizes me, it really pissed me off, ”he says. Nor has he had any luck looking for Beatriz León, from 44 years, whose home in Todoque is buried under the laundry. “They are passing. We recently called a flat for which they were asking 900 euros. We were thinking about it, we made up our minds and called to accept, but then they asked us for 1. 000 euros. I told him again that I had to consult it and the next time he told me that 1. 200. If I wanted it well and if not, too ”. They did not accept, nor could they afford it right now, since her husband has lost his job and she, a worker in a banana store, earns half as much as before: “We have spent more than 2. 000 euros at about 500 ″. “I called another home,” León continues, “in which they asked me if I was evicted or affected, that is, if I had only been evacuated or if I had already lost my home. He told me that he would only rent it to me if I was affected, that he wanted something long-term. At that time the lava had not reached my house, but it was clear that it was going to happen. Likewise, he did not want to rent it to me. ”

Block of flats where Nieves Padilla’s family lives. Kike Rincon

León also lives with little space, in the apartment of his eldest son, of 25 years, right to his daughter-in-law and granddaughter. “It is a very difficult situation. The normal thing is that parents take their children in when they have problems, not the other way around. I am very sad”. He has lost his home, as well as a good part of his family, but when he cries the most is when he explains that he has had to separate from his young son, from 20 years: “It is the joy of the house, but It does not fit in the apartment of the major. He is staying with his in-laws. And that his girlfriend is not even on La Palma, she is studying in La Palmas de Gran Canaria. ”

María Josefa Acosta, from 48 years, he also misses the oldest of his four sons. “He lives outside, in Las Palmas. He wants to come, we haven’t seen each other for months, but it’s impossible. It does not fit in any way. If you come to my house you get scared, I have the fridge on the terrace. Coexistence is very difficult in such a small space ”. Acosta, her husband and three of their children stay in a studio: “It is very small, owned by a cousin of mine who lives in Germany. He had it for vacation rental and he does us the favor of welcoming us ”, he explains. Two of their children sleep on mattresses that they place on the living room floor. “They have a ground back. When I get up to work [es limpiadora] at 5. 14 I wake them up accidentally, but I have to go through the living room ”. Acosta is tired, almost heavy 13 kilos less than when the eruption began: “I just ask that this end now.” At the moment, the lava has not reached his house, but it keeps his family evacuated.

“The aid is very slow”

The three are very critical of the response of the Administrations public to this crisis. “When you go to the Los Llanos sports center for food or utensils, it’s not like it used to be. Now everything is measured with a magnifying glass, you have to take more trips, ”explains León. “I hope the batteries are put, we cannot be like this,” says Acosta. “Everything is going slow, very slow. We have been like this for two months, this cannot be eternal ”, adds Padilla.

For now, the Canary Islands Government has delivered 18 households (13 in Tazacorte and five in Fuencaliente) to the victims. In the future, they promise the imminent acquisition of others 75 in the area, the reform of 30 of the Canarian Housing Institute to make them habitable and the purchase of 200 modular homes. In total, in a period of “between two and three months”, they expect to deliver 323 households. By the end of November it is hoped to reach one hundred. “The figure [de viviendas para damnificados] can be increased based on the needs that are detected by social teams among the evicted population,” specifies the regional Executive. More than 2.000 people have lost their homes and 7. 000 are evacuated. The Insurance Compensation Consortium (CCS) has already paid 38, 6 million euros to those affected, but this does not relieve León or Padilla: their houses were not insured.

Nieves Padilla, at his home in Los Llanos de Aridane. Kike Rincon

The main direct aid that the victims have begun to receive from the Administration is income of between 2. 000 and 3. 000 euros from private donations that have reached the Cabildo de La Palma in recent weeks. “If the family unit affected by the volcanic eruption consists of one person, an amount of 2 will be paid. 000 euros. If it consists of two or three people, 2 will be paid. 500 euros , while if the family unit is made up of more than three people, 3 will be paid. 000 euros ”, details the Minister of Social Action of the Cabildo de La Palma, Nieves Hernández. None of the three participants in this report has received these amounts at the moment. At the municipal level, the Los Llanos City Council assures that it will begin to distribute direct aid “these days” and El Paso indicates in a press release that Has delivered 344.600 euros between 220 families (about 1. 500 euros on average, but not all receive the same).

“We need help as soon as possible”, claims Padilla, before giving him a shout your young son. Think a lot about the arrival of Christmas. “My niece, my sister’s eldest daughter, studies abroad. He could not come on the bridge of Todos los Santos because we have occupied his room. That broke my heart, but at Christmas it has to come. In principle, I would sleep on the mattress that we now have rolled up in the living room ”. One of their concerns, on the endless list that accompanies it, is where they are going to put the tree during the holidays.