Eight young people aged 17 and 18 arrested for assaulting random people in the streets of Fuerteventura

Publication: Friday April 16, 2021 3:30 p.m.

National police arrested eight boys, including three minors, accused of forming a gang bent on wantonly attacking people who were in serious condition and hospitalized in three cases, recording their actions and posting them on social media from the capital. from Fuerteventura, Puerto del Rosario, as reported this Friday.

The young people, five of 18 and three of 17, “were part of a perfectly organized group calling themselves the ‘toilets’ and known in an institute in Puerto del Rosario for organizing fights with other groups. of young people, also counting among its members of the mixed martial arts federation who made use of this knowledge during the attacks ”, indicates in a statement the headquarters of the police of the Canary Islands.

This highlights that the defendants “acted in a premeditated and surprising manner during the commission of the attacks, always ensuring numerical superiority”, and that, among their victims, “three had to be hospitalized because of the injuries suffered and their severity, including a 60-year-old man who was lying unconscious on the pavement. ”

Complaints for “totally demotivated assaults committed in various streets of the capital Majorera by an organized group of violent young people” have led his agents, as he puts it, to open investigations which have led to the discovery of the gang and to identify its members.

All were eventually located, detained and made available to the judicial authority, adds the note.