Eighth Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Says US Sanctions Must Be Lifted For 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal

Strong points

Ibrahim Raisi sworn in as president, defends Iran’s nuclear program, calls on US to lift Tehran sanctions

Ibrahim Raisi was sworn in as Iran’s eighth president. During the swearing-in ceremony at the country’s parliament in Tehran on Thursday, Raisi swore his hands over the Quran. Meanwhile, he said he would strengthen Iran and connect with the world. Raisi, 60, who is in the race to replace Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 82, said the Iranians wanted him to maintain the country’s independence and resist foreign threats.

extended friendship and brotherhood

He pledged to pursue “constructive and comprehensive engagement with diplomacy and the world”. Reiterating his position, he said promoting ties with regional neighbors would be at the top of his foreign policy. Raisi said that I extend the hand of friendship and brotherhood to all countries, especially the people of the region.

Iran’s presence supports peace

He told the nearly 260 local and foreign officials in the chamber that regional crises must be resolved through dialogue. The presence of foreign forces only fosters more instability. Responding to rhetoric from the West, Israel and some Arab neighbors, Raisi also said Iran’s presence in the region creates security and supports peace and stability.

Iran to continue negotiations in Vienna

He said the harsh US sanctions imposed by then-US President Donald Trump in 2018 after Iran unilaterally abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal should be lifted. He said that we support any diplomatic plan to achieve this goal. Raisi said he would continue negotiations in Vienna to restore the deal.

defended the nuclear program

Raisi promised that Iran’s nuclear program is completely “peaceful” and that nuclear weapons have no place in the country’s defense strategy. Speaking about Iran’s challenges, Raisi said that a weak economy is a big challenge. He will try to improve the standard of living of Iranians. He has vowed to be Iran’s “true defender of human rights” throughout the region.