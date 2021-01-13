El Atltico de Madrid and UNIR, develop an educational project

The University and the sports club launch the MBA specializing in Direction and Management of Sports Entities, a double postgraduate course to train managers of clubs and other organizations in the sector

The International University of La Rioja (UNIR) and the Atltico de Madrid club have reached an agreement to develop an educational project where business, sport and innovation converge: the MBA specializing in Management and Management of Sports Entities

It is a double postgraduate course which prepares students to become professionals in the direction and management of companies, and which allows them to specialize in the management of sports institutions, clubs, schools. and other industry organizations.

After signing the agreement, the rector of the International University of La Rioja, Jos Mara Vzquez Garca, assured that sport and health are two realities that are increasingly valued in our society, and that they arouse a growing interest as fields of study and as career paths. UNIR responds to this demand for knowledge through quality academic qualifications and strategic alliances with very prestigious institutions in its sector, such as Atltico de Madrid.

In this sense, he added that not only athletes need sports-related training. There are also many professionals from different fields of knowledge, such as business, communication, medicine or law, who wish to link their professional career to sports entities. The UNIR online teaching method is particularly suitable for those who wish to specialize in the different facets of this sector.

On the side of the rojiblanco club, igo Aznar, commercial director, and Francisco Fernndez, human resources director, underlined the agreement reached: “We are proud to start our educational project with UNIR, bringing our experience and our trajectory in as a club for all students. the world, in order to contribute to the professionalization of our sector ”.

