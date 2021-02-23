El Chapo’s wife Emma Coronel Aispuro arrested: Jailed Mexican drug mafia wife El Chapo arrested in the United States

Washington

El Chapo Gazman, the famous wife of the Mexican drug mafia, has been arrested in America. Emma Coronel Aisapuro, 31, is arrested at Dales Airport near Washington DC. Emma is suspected of drug trafficking in the United States. El Chapo’s wife has been accused of conspiring to distribute various drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

El Chapo is currently serving a life sentence in New York City for drug trafficking and money laundering. El Chapo is the former chairman of the Sinaloa cartel, believed to be the biggest drug dealer in the United States. During El Chapo’s hearing in 2019, there were many chilling revelations. This includes giving children drugs, raping them, and killing former cartel members.

Accused of helping her husband out of prison in 2015

The US Department of Justice said El Chapo’s wife Coronel would be brought before federal court via video conference. Coronel was also accused of helping her husband out of prison in 2015 on top of drug trafficking charges. El Chapo was being held in Mexico’s most closely guarded prison.

El Chapo’s sons bought land near the prison and the tunnel was dug to redeem Don. El Chapo received a GPS watch so that his position could be accurately detected. El Chapo was pulled out of the tunnel with a specially designed motorcycle. Court documents reveal Coronel was plotting another to get her husband out of jail, but in January 2017 she was repatriated to the United States.