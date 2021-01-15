‘El Melillero’ arrested after four days on the run after spraying two women with acid

“El Melillero”, the young man who allegedly sprayed acid last Tuesday on two young people from the municipality of Malaga de Cártama, one of whom was his ex-girlfriend, causing serious injuries to both, was arrested on Friday evening.

This is what the newspaper ‘Sur’ argued from sources of the Civil Guard, the body responsible for investigating the events and which maintained, with the rest of the forces and state security organs, a intense search for this man this week.

According to the newspaper, the young man was arrested after 9 a.m. on Friday evening, after a high-speed chase that ended in the town of Entrerríos, where officers found the motorcycle by the side of the road. Apparently the fugitive suffered a fall, after which a foot search began and ended with his arrest by the Civil Guard of the municipality of Alhaurín el Grande.

The events for which he was arrested took place on Tuesday shortly after 2 p.m. Apparently, the girls – one of them, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend – were inside a vehicle when another car approached them, which was in ‘alleged perpetrator, and sprayed them with a bottle of acid.

Both remain hospitalized, one being very serious and the other stable in severity. Specifically, the young woman who was transferred to the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville continues to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). After being evaluated last Tuesday in the major burns unit, the percentage of burns is 45%.

The other woman, transferred to the regional hospital in Malaga, continues to be admitted stable in severity. Thus, the young woman has a 20% burnt area on her face and legs.

The suspect has a complaint of ill-treatment by another woman and a restraining order in 2016, sources familiar with the investigation have told Europa Press. In addition, he has seven arrest warrants in effect for different crimes.

This man was the protagonist this week of a persecution by members of the state security forces and organs of the city of Casabermeja to that of Mijas, where the vehicle was located. He was also convicted of assault and injury of a national police officer, including in his registration proceedings for crimes of ill-treatment, threats, robbery with force and intimidation from an inhabited house, belonging to a criminal group, trafficking in drugs and road safety, among others. .