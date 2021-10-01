elected-and-without-the-right-to-choose:-graphic-history-of-women's-suffrage-in-spain

Vignettes from the graphic novel ‘A woman, a vote’, by Alicia Palmer and Montse Mazorriaga.

Carrying a suitcase in hand and With great hopes in mind, Mari Luz walked the path that leads from the Atocha station to what would become her neighborhood in Madrid, the populous and traditional Lavapiés. Just a few blocks from the corrala where she settled, she found work as a cigar maker at the Royal Tobacco Factory and, even if she didn’t know it then, that occupation would end up marking the end of her old life and the beginning of a new one. Your unplanned pregnancy, outside of marriage; The relationship with her politically significant colleagues and the contact with a lawyer named Clara Campoamor, willing to change everything, would instill in her an unexpected light that would forever transform her awareness of her own rights and her person.

Although Mari Luz never existed, many cigarette women like her did, pioneers of the labor movement at the beginning of the 20th century, whose adventures are intermingled with the Advances promoted by Campoamor in One Woman, One Vote (Garbuix Books), a comic written by Alicia Palmer and illustrated by Montse Mazorriaga, who reliably covers – and, as Palmer emphasizes, “from the point of view of women” – the history of women’s suffrage in Spain. “This novel arises from the need to tell half the story that has been kept from us. Because enough is enough ”, protests the screenwriter, who highlights the general lack of knowledge about a fundamental character like Campoamor, a lawyer, politician and writer who in 1931, during the Second Republic, defended female electoral participation as deputy because, ironically, then women could be voted to be members of Congress, but not vote. A situation that, as the screenwriter emphasizes, has nothing ordinary, not even for the time. “Spain is the only country where something like this happened,” he highlights.

Page from the comic ‘A woman, a vote’, by Alicia Palmer and Montse Mazorriaga.

Palmer herself was somewhat ignorant of the achievements of Campoamor, who was one of three women elected to the Courts of the Second Republic with Margarita Nelken and Victoria Kent. But three years of documentation ended up filling the gap. Apart from reading many books about her figure, the writer invested a fruitful part of her confinement time in investigating the website of the National Library, in whose newspaper library there are from newspaper news to “very good” videos of the time, “of the style of those of Charles Chaplin ”. “In addition, the minutes of the Congress are open,” adds the writer, who in the novel also covers the dictatorship of Primo de Rivera, a stage “of which there is not so much documentation, and what there is are mostly university theses.” In parallel, the illustrator Montse Mazorriaga transformed much of the textual information that both of them accumulated into drawings. A few vignettes and full pages of the book reproduce the covers of real newspapers, an enormous job of copying that, as the illustrator emphasizes, “is a joy when it’s worth it”.

Another page of the comic ‘A woman, a vote’.

One woman, one vote aspires to become, on the one hand, an exercise in “pure and simple historical disclosure”: a faithful narrative of the past focused on the struggle for women’s rights “with Clara Campoamor as the standard”, but flanked by many other “anonymous women”. “There are many of us who are determined to rescue stories of women and the feminist struggle that has been hidden from us,” defends Palmer, who has also included prominent activists from the beginning of the last century such as teacher Benita Asas, the journalist Carmen de Burgos and the promoter of the Residencia de Señoritas (the first center dedicated to the university education of women), María de Maeztu. “With the fourth wave of feminism, it seems that there is more interest in recovering that memory”, perceives Palmer.

In addition to looking to the past, the content of the comic seeks to generate a resonance today, when some of the collateral issues that are dealt with, such as sexist violence, continue to be present. “It’s almost the goal of the novel,” says the author. “We would have to go beyond the character of Mari Luz to see what we read about her now.” In her work at the Royal Tobacco Factory, cigar makers like her had, a hundred years ago, the right to breastfeed their babies twice a day, something that does not happen for example at this time. “Now it is very difficult to combine work with motherhood, the famous work-life balance. There are many things to change ”, Mazorriaga complains about the situation in Spain. “There were a lot of themes here that we pioneered,” Palmer emphasizes. “But in the 36 everything that had been achieved until then was lost.”