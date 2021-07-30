election declaration bilawal bhutto pakistan: will imran khan’s government fall? Pakistani politics heated by Bilawal Bhutto declaration

Strong points

Question marks are raised again about the future of Imran Khan’s government, according to a statement by Pakistani People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto, the country’s politics have heated up in Islamabad

Question marks have once again started to arise regarding the future of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. The country’s politics have turned heated due to a statement by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party. Bilawal told party workers on Thursday that a general election could be held in Pakistan at any time and that they should be prepared for this situation. This statement by Bilawal came at a time when relations between him and the Pakistani army had grown very strong.

Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa recently invited Bilawal Bhutto to his son’s valima. After Bajwa’s bet, the market for speculation in Pakistani politics intensified. Now, after this Bilawal statement, Imran Khan’s government is under strain. Bilawal said that in the next general election his party will form the government and remove Imran Khan from power.

Controversy escalated inside and outside Imran Khan’s party

In reality, Imran Khan, who came to power by making big promises, does not seem to be doing anything concrete on the ground. In such a situation, the string of rumors escalated that Imran lost support from the military. However, during the PoK elections, the military openly supported its puppet government. According to reports, the controversy inside and outside Imran Khan’s party has increased dramatically. It is said in Pakistan that not even a leaf moves in politics without the permission of the military.

Imran Khan claims the army is on his side, but now Bajwa’s trust with Imran is shattered. The top leader of Imran’s party, Jahangir Khan Tareen, had recently formed a front against his own party. The Tareen group is well funded and supports 34 deputies from Imran’s party. With Tareen’s efforts, the PTI government was formed in the Pakistani province of Punjab.

The dispute between the military and Nawaz Sharif has also been resolved

Not only that, the Imran government had prevented PMLN leader Shahbaz Sharif from leaving the country. Shahbaz Sharif is the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and he has a very good relationship with the military. After all these incidents, it is said that the army is not satisfied with the functioning of the government of Imran in the Punjab. Not only that, the Imran government had promised that if the government is formed, it will not accept loans from abroad, but now it is doing the opposite. He has to repay the loan by taking out a loan. It is also said that the dispute between the army and Nawaz Sharif has also been resolved. In such a situation, the next few months are going to be very important for Pakistani politics.