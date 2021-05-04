Election results in Alcalá de Henares

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:50 PM

Follow now the results of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4: turnout figures, percentage of votes, seats of each party and number of deputies who will represent them at the Madrid Assembly. All information regarding the elections and the main political parties in the city of Alcalá de Henares.

From 8:00 p.m., you can view all updated data on this same page. It is at this moment that the control of the elections to the Community of Madrid begins in the city of Alcalá de Henares.

In addition, in the graphs presented on this page you will be able to consult the results of the votes in the Madrid city of Alcalá de Henares, which, in turn, will be updated as they become public.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Alcalá de Henares

The last elections to the Community of Madrid took place on May 26, 2019, coinciding with the elections to the European Parliament and the local and regional elections in 11 other Spanish communities.

In the city of Alcalá de Henares, the PSOE managed to be the first political option after adding 32.29% of the votes counted. The second most voted party was Ciudadanos, with 20.32% of the total vote. The People’s Party was placed as the third option after obtaining 17.91% of the vote. The fourth and fifth political forces were Más Madrid, with 12.33% and Vox, with 9.09% of the total vote. Podemos obtained 5.91% of the vote.

In the Community of Madrid, the winning party was Angel Gabilondo’s PSOE, after winning 27% of the vote and 37 seats. The Popular Party led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso was the second political option of the people of Madrid, with 22% of the vote and obtaining 30 seats in the Assembly. Ciudadanos, with Ignacio Aguado at the head of the Orange party, obtained 19% of the total vote and 26 seats. The fourth most voted option was Más Madrid, with Íñigo Errejón at the helm, obtaining 14% of the citizens’ votes and 20 seats.

With a lower result in number of votes, Vox, led by Rocío Monasterio, with 8% support and 12 seats, and Unidos Podemos Izquierda Unida Madrid en Pie, with Isabel Serra, obtaining 5% of the total vote and 7 seats.

Despite the victory of the PSOE on May 26, the leader of the socialist party Ángel Gabilondo did not obtain enough support to be appointed president of the Community. However, the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso managed to be sworn in as president thanks to the support of Ciudadanos and Vox, with whom she exceeded the absolute majority. The number 1 of the PP was able to become president thanks to the sum of the votes of the two parties, 68 votes against 64 votes for the left parties.

Results of the regional elections in Madrid, live

You can follow the Madrid elections in detail on laSexta.com after 8 p.m.: participation data, percentage of vote and last hour of these elections. All the results of Alcalá de Henares and other cities of Madrid, as well as the essential data of the electoral day.

In addition, laSexta offers special coverage of all points of interest to know the last hour of the elections to the Community of Madrid: reactions, results and all the information of interest for this May 4th.