Election results in Alcobendas

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:43 PM

Live consultation of the last hour of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4 in Alcobendas. Check in detail the participation figures, the percentage of votes and the seats of each party and deputy in the Madrid Assembly.

We are waiting for the control to begin to know the result of the elections to the Community of Madrid in the city of Alcobendas. At 8:00 p.m., updated count data will begin to be posted on this same page.

In addition, below you can see all the information related to the support obtained from the main political parties in the city of Alcobendas, with updated graphics as the official data becomes public.

2019: results of the elections to the Community of Madrid in Alcobendas

The last elections to the Community of Madrid took place on May 26, 2019, along with local and regional votes in 11 other Spanish communities, as well as elections to the European Parliament.

Angel Gabilondo’s PSOE managed to be the most voted force in Alcobendas in the autonomous regions two years ago, with 15,117 votes (27.84% of support). The next party in number of supporters was the PP, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with 13,855 votes (25.52% of the electorate). The third political force was Ciudadanos, led on this occasion by Ignacio Aguado, who obtained 11,002 supporters (20.26% of the vote).

Más Madrid, with Íñigo Errejón as number 1 on the list, overtook Vox and Podemos-IU with 6,005 votes in the city of Alcobendas, or 11.06% of the municipality’s support. The far-right party, led by Rocío Monasterio, garnered 4,848 votes in the city (8.93%) and the purple list, led by Isa Serra, ended up with 2,462 supporters (4.53%) .

Ángel Gabilondo was the most voted candidate in the autonomous regions with 27% of the vote and 37 seats in 2019, but he failed to take over the government of the Community of Madrid. The presidency went to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the second most voted candidate with 22% of the support and 30 PP seats in the Assembly. The popular won the support of Ciudadanos (19% of the vote and 26 seats) and Vox (8% of the vote and 12 seats), so that the sum of the seats reached 68, one more than the absolute majority.

Results of the regional elections in Madrid, live

Consult all the data, minute by minute, of the elections in Madrid on laSexta.com: participation data, percentage of vote, last hour and final results in the municipality of Alcobendas and in other localities of Madrid, from 8:00 p.m. .

In addition, you will be informed of the last hour of the elections in the special programming of laSexta, which will report live the results, reactions and all the relevant information of these elections in Madrid on May 4, 2021.