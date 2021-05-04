Election results in Collado Villalba

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:48 PM

Find out what are the results of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4: turnout figures, number of votes for each party and seats in the Assembly. All the information and data of the regional elections and of the main political parties of the Madrid municipality of Collado Villalba.

While waiting for the vote count to begin in Collado Villalba for the elections to the Community of Madrid. It will be from 8:00 p.m. that we will begin to know the counting data, when the polling stations close.

You can also see the results of the vote in the Madrid city of Collado Villalba in the following graphs, which will be updated in real time as the tally is made public.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Collado Villalba

The last time that the people of Madrid went to the polls for the regional elections, it was barely two years ago, on May 26, 2019. On that day, the representatives of the municipal councils, of the European Parliament and of eleven other Spanish communities were also elected.

In the town of Collado Villalba, 64.16% of those surveyed went to vote, and 27.22% of them supported the PSOE. In this city, the second most voted party was Ciudadanos, which collected 19.74% of the vote, ahead of the PP (19.6% of the total counted) and Más Madrid (15.53% of the vote). The following parties with the most support in this mountain municipality of Madrid were Vox, supported by 9.16% of its inhabitants, and Podemos, which obtained 6.26% of the total vote.

After the final control of the community, the victory went to the Socialists, led by Ángel Gabilondo, who gathered 27% of the vote and 37 seats in the Madrid Assembly. The PP, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who added 30 seats, was five points below the Socialists. Ciudadanos, which took second place from Collado Villalba, was the third most voted force regionally, with 19% of the vote and 26 seats. Behind those of Ignacio Aguado, the order of parties was the same as in the city mentioned: Más Madrid, with Íñigo Errejón at the head of the list, obtained 14% of the votes and 20 seats; Vox added 12 seats to the Assembly with Rocío Monasterio as candidate, and Unidos Podemos Izquierda Unida Madrid en Pie ended up with 7 seats, under the leadership of Isabel Serra.

The PSOE’s victory at the polls did not help it reach Puerta del Sol, as Gabilondo did not garner enough support to be named president in a possible nomination session. For her part, the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso managed to ally himself with the two other right-wing parties, with which she would remain a seat above the absolute majority. In this way, on August 14, 2019, the PP came to preside over the Community, with the “ yes ” of the Citizens and Vox (68 seats among the three parties, one above the absolute majority), and the vote against de Más Madrid, Unidos Podemos and the PSOE (64 seats).

