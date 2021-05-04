Election results in Fuenlabrada

Updated: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 12:19 AM

Published on: 05/04/2021 18:41

The PP managed to rise as the winning party in the 2021 regional elections in Fuenlabrada with 36% against 12.3% achieved in 2019. In second place, Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE) obtained 22.57% of the vote against 38 , 7% reached in the previous elections, ie 16 points less.

In third place was Más Madrid, with 18.83% compared to the 15.1% obtained in the previous call to the polls, while Podemos increased by half a point (7.73% against 6.8% ) and Vox increased by almost three points (10.08% compared to 7.9% in 2019). The big debacle is in Ciudadanos, which managed to come second in the 2019 elections with 17.01% of the vote and currently does not exceed 2.77%.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Fuenlabrada

The last elections to the Community of Madrid took place on May 26, 2019, when regional elections were held in 11 other Spanish communities, town halls and the European Parliament.

In the municipality of Fuenlabrada, the turnout was 62.27% and the party with the most votes was the PSOE, which managed to convince 38.68% of the local electorate. Behind were Ciudadanos, with 17.03% of the vote, and Más País, who collected 15.05% of the total counted. The fourth party with the most votes was the PP, which was supported by 12.33% of Fuenlabrada voters. Further on were Vox (7.86% of the vote) and Podemos (6.77%).

In the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo’s PSOE won the elections, adding 27% of the vote and 37 seats in the Assembly. For its part, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s PP, which in Fuenlabrada came in fourth place, was ranked second most voted force at regional level, with 22% of the total counted and 30 seats. The next parties to vote were Ciudadanos, led by Ignacio Aguado, who won 19% of the vote and 26 seats, and Más Madrid, led by Íñigo Errejón, who won 14% of electoral support and with 20 seats in the assembly. Behind, they figure in the Vox vote, with Rocío Monasterio at the top of the list (8% of the vote and 12 seats) and United We Can Left United Madrid Standing, led by Isabel Serra (5% of the vote and 7 seats).

The electoral victory of the PSOE did not, however, allow it to accede to the presidency of the Community of Madrid, because Gabilondo did not provide enough support to obtain an absolute majority in the nomination. In contrast, the PP agreed with two other parties, Citizens and Vox, with which it exceeded the absolute majority of 67 seats in the Assembly. Thus, on August 14, 2019, Isabel Díaz Ayuso became the new regional president with 68 votes, four above those of the left-wing parties (PSOE, Más País and Podemos), which had voted against.

