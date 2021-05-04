Election results in Leganés

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:49 PM

Consult on this page the results of the regional elections to the Community of Madrid of May 4: participation, votes and percentage of each party and final composition of the Assembly.

In this article, from 8:00 p.m., the results of the regional elections in Madrid will be published in the city of Leganés. At the same time as the post-vote control begins.

In addition, in the following graphics we offer a representation of the electoral results in the Madrid city of Leganés. As they get to know each other we will update them on this page in real time.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Leganés

May 26, 2019, barely two years ago, was the date of the last regional elections in Madrid. On that day, representatives of city councils, the European Parliament and 11 other Spanish communities were also elected.

In the municipality of Leganés, the turnout was 66.66% and the victory went to the PSOE, which received 34.75% of the vote, more than double that of the second party to vote: Más Madrid, which won the 16.02% of electoral support. . The next most voted formation was Ciudadanos, with 15.6% of the total counted, while the PP was relegated to fourth place in this city, obtaining 15.07% of the vote. United Podemos and Vox were placed further behind, with 7.62% and 6.6% of local votes respectively.

At the regional level, the victory went to the Socialists, but not with as much difference of voice as in Leganés. Those of Angel Gabilondo won 27% of the vote, which allowed them to win 37 seats in the Assembly. Behind was the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who in this city had finished fourth but in total the community climbed to 30 seats and 22% of the total vote.

Ciudadanos, led by Ignacio Aguado, achieved 26 seats in the Assembly and 19% of electoral support. More Madrid were placed five points below, which led Íñigo Errejón as number one on their lists and won 20 seats. Vox was the fifth most voted formation, with 12 seats and under the leadership of Rocío Monasterio, while Unidos Podemos Izquierda Unida Madrid en Pie, by Isabel Serra, completed the Assembly with 7 deputies.

Despite the victory at the polls, Gabilondo did not gain the political support needed to reach Puerta del Sol. Díaz Ayuso did so, which was supported by Ciudadanos and Vox, which allowed her to be sworn in as president on August 14, 2019. session, the popular candidate got 68 votes for, one over the absolute majority, and 64 against, of PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos.

