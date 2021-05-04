Election results in Majadahonda

Updated: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 9:26 PM

Published on: 05/04/2021 18:48

Last minute and results of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4: participation data, percentage of votes and seats obtained by each party and number of deputies by formation in the Assembly of Madrid. Data relating to the elections and the main political groups in the municipality of Majadahonda.

We are still waiting for the start of the vote count to know all the results of the elections from Madrid to Majadahonda. On this same page, from 8:00 p.m., you will be able to access updated data.

With 4.21% of the votes counted, the PP wins with 58.72% of the votes; followed by Más Madrid (11.32%), Vox (11.21%), PSOE (10.35%), Cs (4.63%) and Unidas Podemos (2.86%).

Through the graphs that illustrate this report, you can consult the results of the vote in the Madrid municipality of Majadahonda, in real time, as the vote progresses.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Majadahonda

The last elections to the Community of Madrid took place on May 26, 2019. On the same date as the regional elections were also held in eleven other Spanish communities, elections to Town Halls and to the European Parliament.

In the municipality of Majadahonda, the turnout reached 72.84%, the PP being the most voted party with 32.39%. Behind were Ciudadanos, with 25.27% of the vote, and the PSOE, which garnered 17.63% of the support. In fourth place was Vox, with 12.09% of Majadahonda’s vote. Behind, Más Madrid (8.63%) and Unidas Podemos (2.47%).

In the final result of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo’s PSOE won with 27% of the vote and 37 deputies in the Assembly. For its part, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s PP obtained second place in the Assembly, with 30 seats and 22% of the vote.

Ciudadanos, led by Ignacio Aguado, won 26 seats and Más Madrid, led by Íñigo Errejón, won a representation of 20 deputies in the Madrid Assembly. The same number of seats, 7, were won by Vox and Unidas Podemos Izquierda Unida Madrid en Pie.

However, the victory of the PSOE in the elections was not enough for Ángel Gabilondo to rise to the presidency of the Community of Madrid, because he did not obtain the necessary support for the nomination to continue. It is the PP which, with the support of Ciudadanos and Vox, succeeded in investing Isabel Díaz Ayuso as president of the Community of Madrid with a total of 68 votes, one above the absolute majority of the House. The PSOE, Más País and Podemos voted against the candidate.

Results of the Community of Madrid elections, live

You can consult the elections in Madrid minute by minute on laSexta.com, where you can also access the most important data and events on Election Day. From 8:00 p.m., when the polling stations close, the final results will begin to be known in the different municipalities of Madrid.

Results, reactions of the protagonists and last hour of the elections to the Community of Madrid 2021. All the information of this election day on laSexta.