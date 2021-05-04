Election results in Móstoles

Updated: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 12:07 AM

Published on: 05/04/2021 18:41

The PP won the regional elections in Móstoles with 40.9% of the vote against 18.4% obtained by Ayuso in the 2019 elections. It is followed by the PSOE with 20.12%, which is far from the 32.2% reached in previous elections.

In third place was Más Madrid, who managed to increase the results achieved by Más Madrid in 2019 by three points, reaching 17.45%. Vox also rose by two points, getting 12.08% of the vote and Unidos Podemos remained around 9%.

Ciudadanos is the formation that suffered the biggest blow in this municipality. The “oranges” lost 16 points, with 2.91% of the vote.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Móstoles

The last elections to the Community of Madrid took place just two years ago, on May 26, 2019, coinciding with the elections to the European Parliament, local and regional elections in 11 other Spanish communities.

In the city of Móstoles, the PSOE succeeded in being the first political force after having agglutinated 32.39% of the votes. The second most voted option was the PP with 18.46% of total support. Close by was Ciudadanos, the third most voted party, obtaining 18.25% of the vote. Behind it was Más Madrid Ganar Móstoles, with 14.52% of the vote, and at a considerable distance VOX, with 8.1% of the vote, and Podemos, with 6.62%.

Regionally, the most voted party at the time was the PSOE, led by Ángel Gabilondo, which added 27% of the vote and 37 seats. Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s Popular Party was the second most voted force, after receiving 22% support from the electorate and winning 30 seats in the assembly. Behind were Ciudadanos, led by Ignacio Aguado (19% of the total counted and 26 seats) and Más Madrid, with Íñigo Errejón as number one on their lists (14% of the votes and 20 seats). Vox (8% of the vote and 12 seats) and United We Can Left United Madrid Standing (5% of the vote and 7 seats), led respectively by Rocío Monasterio and Isabel Serra, were in fifth and sixth position in the Madrid Assembly .

Despite the socialist victory in these elections, Ángel Gabilondo failed to muster enough support to be appointed president of the Community. Instead, Díaz Ayuso won the support of Ciudadanos and Vox in the nomination, with whom he surpassed the absolute majority. Thus, on August 14, 2019, the head of the PP assumed the presidency of the Community with the vote in favor of the two right-wing parties (68 votes, one above the absolute majority) and with the vote against the left. wing block (64 votes).

Results of the regional elections in Madrid, live

You can check the participation data, the percentage of vote and the last time of the elections in Madrid in the minute by minute of laSexta.com. In addition, you will be able to know the final results in real time in the municipality of Móstoles and in other cities of Madrid from 8:00 p.m.

Likewise, laSexta will have a special program to report live on the results, reactions and all information of interest of these elections in Madrid on May 4, 2021.