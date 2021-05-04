Election results in Pozuelo de Alarcón

Updated: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 10:30 PM

Published on: 05/04/2021 18:47

Check out the latest regional elections and all the information on candidates and political parties in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

The PP swept away Pozuelo de Alarcón, where, in 2019, they just passed a third of the votes. On this occasion, Ayuso reached 62%, well above the second most voted party, which was Vox.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Pozuelo de Alarcón

In the elections to the Community of Madrid held in 2019, the citizens of Pozuelo de Alarcón, for the most part, chose to vote for the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The most popular obtained, on this occasion, more than a third of the support of the municipality: 16,910 voters (36.1% of the total) supported Ayuso’s candidacy. Ignacio Aguado, in charge of Ciudadanos, positioned himself as the second preferred option in Pozuelo de Alarcón, with 11,313 votes (24.15%), while Ángel Gabilondo obtained the third position in the municipality of Madrid with 7,542 votes (16.1% of support).

Vox, led by Rocío Monasterio, beat Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos, collecting 5,976 votes (12.76%), while Íñigo Errejón’s party won the support of 3,551 pozueleros (7.58%) and Isa Serra ahead UP, it was 946 votes (2.02%).

At the regional level, Isabel Díaz Ayuso has managed to become regional president, although she is not the most voted option in the region. Ángel Gabilondo was the one who got the most support, with 37 seats in the Madrid Assembly. The sum of the 30 seats of the PP with the 26 of C and the 12 of Vox allowed a coalition government with Isabel Díaz Ayuso at the head, obtaining a vote above the absolute majority.

More Madrid entered the Assembly with 20 seats, overtaking United We Can, which obtained 7 deputies in the Madrid chamber.

