Election results in Valdemoro

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:49 PM

Discover the results of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4 in the Madrid municipality of Valdemoro. Next, check the turnout figures, percentage of vote and seats won by political parties in the Madrid Assembly.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Valdemoro

The last regional elections organized in the Community of Madrid to elect the autonomous government took place on May 26, 2019, as well as the elections of 11 other autonomous communities and the votes for the European Parliament.

In the municipality of Valdemoro, the winning party was the PSOE, which obtained 8,475 votes (25.32% of total support). Ciudadanos was in second place with just over 400 votes, garnering 8,067 (24.1% of support). Vox surpassed the PP in Valdemoro. The party led by Rocío Monasterio won 5,286 votes (15.79%), while the candidacy of Isabel Díaz Ayuso obtained 4,663 votes (13.86%).

With 4640, only 24 of the most popular, Más Madrid was placed as the fifth force, with 13.86% of the support of the citizens of the municipality. United We Can, with Isa Serra as a candidate, collected 1,616 tickets at the polls, making it the sixth most voted force in the municipality.

The regional elections resulted in the presidency of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, although her candidacy was not the most voted option. Socialist Ángel Gabilondo won 37 seats, while the popular remained at 30. However, the parties of the progressive bloc failed to achieve an absolute majority, which remained in the hands of the conservatives.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso succeeded in forming a coalition government by agreeing with Ciudadanos, which supported the inauguration with its 26 seats and became part of the regional government. In addition, Vox’s 12 seats were essential for the popular to rise to the presidency with a total of 68 seats, surpassing the absolute majority, which stands at 67.

In the left bloc, Más Madrid, led by Íñigo Errejón, entered the Assembly in force, winning 20 seats. In this way, he has surpassed United We Can, which together with Isa Serra, reduced its presence in the Madrid chamber, from 27 deputies in 2015 to 7 in 2019.

Results of the regional elections in Madrid, live

