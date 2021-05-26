Elections in Syria: Syrians vote in primary election to extend Bashar al-Assad’s grip on power: vote for presidential election in Syria more chances for Basar al-Assad to win

Damascus

The presidential race was voted on Wednesday in greater Syria, a battleground between countries around the world. During this time, a large number of people arrived at the polling stations and exercised their right to vote. This is the second presidential election in a country plagued by violence in 10 years. The main candidate in this regard is considered to be the current President Basar al-Assad.

Opposition parties reject elections

Basar al-Assad is regarded around the world as a dictator politician. This is the reason why the Syrian opposition parties rejected this election. Russia’s open support for Assad has led many Western countries, including the United States, to question the veracity and authenticity of this election. He says fair elections are not possible in Syria, with Assad in power.

Who is most likely to win?

According to media reports, the presidential election in Syria is more likely that President Bashar Assad will get a seven-year term for the fourth time. For the past five decades, only members of Assad’s family have held this position. This time, two other candidates are vying for the post of president, namely Abdullah Saloum Abdullah and Mahmood Ahmad Mary. But this competition seems to be symbolic.

Many parts of Syria did not vote

Thousands of people arrived at Dashmik’s voting booths from seven in the morning. Posters and banners supporting Assad are seen in the streets here. A few posters of other candidates are also visible in the middle. The vote will not take place in northeast Syria as it is controlled by US-backed Kurdish fighters, nor in the northwestern province of Idlib, where the rebels are being held. At the same time, people boycotted voting in many government-controlled areas, including the southern provinces of Dara and Sweden.

America will not recognize this election

The Biden administration has said it will only recognize the outcome of the elections in Syria if a fair vote is held under the supervision of the United Nations and all representatives of Syrian society. Syrians living abroad voted last week. Assad has been in power here since 2000. Previously, his father Hafez ruled here for 30 years.