Elections in Venezuela: Venezuela: President Nicolas Maduro won the elections with an ‘overwhelming majority’, boycotted by the opposition as a fake – Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro won the elections boycotted by the opposition

Caracas

President Nicolas Maduro won the election to the National Assembly held in Venezuela. Significantly, the country’s opposition boycotted the election alleging fraud. Maduro’s party won 68% of the vote and the opposition only received 18% of the vote. With this, Maduro completely established power over all institutions in the country.

Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and its allies won 67 seats in the National Assembly. International organizations such as the European Union and the Organization of American States (OAS) refused to send the Observer for Sunday’s elections. He says the conditions are not right for the democratic process in Venezuela.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the election and called the process bogus. He said it was not an election. The White House National Security Council also said Sunday’s election was bogus. They only kept Maduro in power and did nothing to improve the lives of the people of the country. Maduro had the support of countries such as Russia, Cuba, China and Iran, while Trump was against him.

The US government has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other officials of “narco-terrorism”. The United States is believed to have taken this step to pressure the Maduro administration. President Maduro has been in power since 2013. The United States alleges Maduro is conspiring with the Colombian guerrilla group Farc.