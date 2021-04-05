Electoral Council keeps Toni Cantó on Ayuso list for 4M elections

Posted: Monday, April 5, 2021 7:41 PM

The Central Election Commission validated the electoral list of Popular Party candidate Isabel Díaz Ayuso for the Community of Madrid elections on May 4. That list included the candidacy of the former citizen, Toni Cantó, whom the PSOE had contested, arguing that he had not registered on time.

Ayuso spoke out on the decision of the electoral commission, which he said agreed with them in accepting the candidatures of Toni Cantó and Agustín Conde on the electoral list. “Justice proves us right once again, like when I organized elections and my opponents tried to prevent them”