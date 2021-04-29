Electoral Council orders Ayuso to be rushed to campaign at institutional events

The Central Election Commission ordered the Provincial Election Commission of Madrid to open two disciplinary proceedings against the President of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for non-compliance with the electoral law during the campaign during the celebration of acts< de nature institutionnelle >>, claiming the popular leader who refrains in the future from “disseminating messages with electoral content” while he is present at this type of event. This was decided by the JEC after estimating the resources presented by Más Madrid and the PSOE.

Regarding the first case, the candidacy brought by Mónica García denounced the participation of Díaz Ayuso in the act of tribute to the torero Víctor Barrio which took place in the bullring of Las Ventas on April 8 when he understood that he was performing intervention with the electorate. intentions rather than just brandishing an institutional statement. For the JEC, his message “went beyond the homage to the memory of the deceased torero to enter into an electoral campaign – which is precisely what article 50.2 of the LOREG prohibits in institutional public demonstrations -” .

Thus, he agreed to “partially estimate the appeal” of Más Madrid because he understands that the president’s statements “violate the ban on carrying out a campaign of achievements”, and demanded “again” the Madrid president to ” refrain in the future “from disseminating messages of electoral content during acts of an institutional nature”, on the grounds that this action “violates the duty of objectivity that the public authorities must safeguard at all times and, more so of intensity, after the convening of the elections. “The JEC specified that the estimate is made” partially “since it does not appreciate” the directly electoral connotation in the other demonstrations denounced “by Más Madrid.

Likewise, he agreed to grant “partially” the appeal lodged by the PSOE concerning the act of presenting an Iberia plane on April 12, on the grounds that “the demonstrations made by Ayuso in said act” also “violated the ban on carrying out an achievement campaign established in Article 50.2”. Also, due to the visit he made on April 16 to the works of the bridge that will link Valdebebas and terminal 4 to Barajas – he considers that the event contradicts sections 2 and 3 of article 50 of the LOREG – and for the review on the institutional site page of the two acts denounced by the Socialist Party – including their dissemination via the official WhatsApp channel of the Community -.

JEC rejects United We Can complaint, not appreciating “violation denounced”

On the other hand, the Central Election Commission decided to reject the complaint lodged by United We Can against the government of Madrid for the insertion of electoral messages on the institutional site. Although the purple formation stressed that it “violates article 50.2 of LOREG”, the JEC rejected it noting, among other factors, “that the appeal document contains new messages which did not not presented to the Provincial Electoral Council of Madrid “, this responsibility must be attributed to the General Directorate of Media of the Community of Madrid – and not to the President of Madrid – and that” the violation denounced “is not appreciated in the messages , because in them “the objective information on the facts relates to the actions of the Community of Madrid”.

The Community of Madrid will appeal

Sources from the Presidency of the Community of Madrid have already informed LaSexta that they will appeal the disciplinary procedure ordered by the Central Election Commission, on the understanding that the electoral law has not been violated in any of the cases. As they indicated to this channel, from the regional government, they assured that “the two acts” mentioned by Más Madrid and by the PSOE “were committed in private and not public places”. In this sense, they insisted on the fact that “these were invitations of the companies”, and in no case “of acts organized by the government”, for which they appreciate that the LOREG is not violated.

Article 50 of the organic law of the general electoral system provides that “ the public authorities which have triggered an electoral process may conduct an institutional campaign< pour informer les citoyens >> the date of the vote, the voting procedure and the conditions and procedures. to vote by post ”, but in no case can they influence“ the direction of the voters’ vote ”. Likewise, in the second point, it is recalled that “ as soon as the elections are called and until they are held, any act organized or financed, directly or indirectly, by the public authorities and containing allusions to the achievements or achievements obtained is prohibited “.

And in addition, the third section insists on the fact that during the period of unfolding of the said electoral campaign “it is forbidden to carry out any act of inauguration of public works or of services or projects thereof, whatever the name. used, without prejudice the services may enter into service during this period “.