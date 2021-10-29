Home/Culture/ Electrifying Tesla at Cosmocaixa Culture Electrifying Tesla at Cosmocaixa



A visitor at the exhibition about Tesla in Cosmocaixa. Rays, disturbing machines that they emit deafening music and sparks, glass tubes that ignite themselves, balloons and other flying devices, a ship that sails without a crew, a tall tower to transmit power without cables, or an oscillator that when you experience it may send you to the bathroom (that’s what happened to Mark Twain when he got on). They are some of the unique and sometimes disturbing things – although not so much as realizing how bad we are in a lot of basic knowledge of physics – that you find in the electrifying, and worth the word, exposition on the scientist, inventor and visionary Nikola Tesla , inaugurated today at the Barcelona headquarters of Cosmocaixa ( Nikola Tesla: a genius of modern electricity, until 13 February 2022 ). The exhibition, in collaboration with the Nikola Tesla Museum in Belgrade, makes a great didactic effort to try to explain the scientific concepts behind the inventions (the polyphase induction motor!) and theories of the character, a cool guy, with about 300 patents, and eccentric, who thought big, whose contribution is revised upwards until he becomes a forerunner of modernity. “Extremely ahead of his time,” says one of his biographers, Richard Mundon ( Tesla, inventor of modernity , Indications, 2019). He envisioned a worldwide wireless transmission system and built the first remote control, advanced to the SETI system in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence with the teslascope (he was confident that there would be it on Mars), and he maintained, eye to the fact, that electricity has to be cheap. Tesla cars are named after him (auto company tycoon Elon Musk also wants to restore his laboratory on Long Island and turn it into a museum). Tesla (1856 – 1943, born in the Austro-Hungarian Empire and died during World War II) has passed like few other scientists to the heritage of popular culture and appears in novels ( The palace of the moon , by Paul Auster), comics, series, movies and even music. Björk and Arc Attack have created electronic themes with the famous Tesla coils (there is an impressive one in the exhibition) and David Bowie played the inventor in the film The final trick (2006), by Christopher Nolan, in which a rival magician makes him create a machine to be in two places at once. In the exhibition there is not a mountain of teleported top hats as in the film, and, in fact, when this diary asked the manager of the Nikola Tesla Museum, Radmila Adzic, if the inventor actually had any relationship with magicians or illusionists, he responded with a laconic and pissed off: “No.” However, something of Tesla’s enigmatic, strange and sometimes bizarre personality – he did not have romantic relationships because he considered sex to be distracting (and how!), He lived in hotels, he was passionate about pigeons and he ended up obsessed with one – is reflected in the exhibition. Also the aura of mystery, romantic scientist and even Frankenstenian that has often surrounded him and that the big club of the teslians go crazy. It is true that for more than one, the difference between direct current and alternating current (which the sample patiently explains) is a Frankensteinian mystery. Conspiracy theories have been primed in Tesla, which is logical if you think that he did very strange things for common mortals, many of his papers have been lost, the FBI investigated him and among his inventions is a “ray of the death”. Among the nonsense that has been said about Tesla, one of the best is that he was personally strangled by the SS Commander Otto Skorzeny in order to steal discoveries for the Nazis. The exhibition, with material from the Belgrade museum (including replicas of his clothes and his funerary mask) truffled with illustrative experiments in which Cosmocaixa is so powerful, chronologically follows life and the inventions of Tesla. It starts with his birth and the kind that it was during an electrical storm, which would have made the midwife say “this child will be the son of darkness”, to which the mother would have replied: “No, he will be the son of light” . Serbs will not want to talk about Tesla’s relationship (which for them is a national icon) with illusionism, but they seem to be pointing to the myth, even the one that her first experience of electricity had her stroking a cat at age 3 .

In the sample, which to reduce intensity has as a common thread a series of comic-style drawings and for which This morning has conducted a very stimulating visit (he carried out an impressive experiment with fluorescent lights) its coordinator Jordi Alay, there is a model of the inventor’s birthplace next to the church of his father, a Serbian Orthodox priest. Then some mannequins show him with a friend in one of his Eureka moments, tracing on the ground Archimedean in a walk through a park in Budapest in 1882 and illuminated by a passage from Faust by Goethe, an innovative motor that used a rotating magnetic field. The tour follows him on his adventurous trip to the USA (on a boat with mutiny included), his work for Edison in the public lighting of New York, with which they later became rivals and lived through the famous “war of the currents” ( also title of the recent film in which Edison is played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Tesla by Nicholas Hoult), Tesla’s triumphs with George Westinghouse (sic), his spectacular experiments, his advance of the X-rays (the sombrographies), the obsession with the transmission of energy and information at a distance, without wires (with Tesla coils); or the investigation of resonance: in this section there is the mechanical oscillator with a platform that you can climb on and it tickles that lasts for a long time; Tesla’s neighbors believed he was causing an earthquake and called the police.

Impressive machines are on display (though not you understand what they do) and a huge reproduction of the Wandenclyffe Tower that seems to have emerged from a story by HG Wells. It is explained that Marconi used Tesla patents for his radio and that the inventor and Edison were awarded as Nobel laureates alike (they were not). It is also about the “ray of death”, the “teleforce” of which he spoke in 1834 and that it was an electromagnetic cannon that put long teeth to more than one army. A man with very advanced social ideas, a device allows him to explore his considerations on art, society, life and other topics. Dead in solitude (it took days to find the body in the hotel room where the “do not disturb” sign had hung) and in relative elegant poverty, Tesla has named an asteroid, a crater on the moon and, as It is said, to a car brand. But above all it is a name that ignites the desire to know and flashes through your body, electrifying you with enthusiasm for knowledge and its exciting paths. Tesla. “I’m not worried that others steal my ideas,” he said, “but that they don’t have them.”