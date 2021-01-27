Electrolux, certified for its human resources management in a pandemic

For yet another year, Electrolux Spain is officially certified by Top Employer Spain for the excellent management of its Human Resources and for the working conditions it offers to its professional staff, characterized by the development of their talents. This certificate attests to the flawless work policies the company has implemented to take care of the work environment and more, in such a complicated year where most business plans have been disrupted and work processes had to be reorganized and the skills of the teams for a changing and uncertain environment and in which employee care was essential.

“Receiving this certification is a real pride. This reflects the priority we give to our employees, in addition to our strong commitment to offer the best conditions that can contribute to human and professional development. At Electrolux, we take meticulous care of the emotional dimension of each of the people who make up the group, an essential link in talent management, ”said Mayte Gmez, HRD of Electrolux Iberia.

Compensation, development and talent acquisition

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on their participation and the results of the Human Resources Best Practices Survey. This analysis encompasses 6 areas, divided into 20 different topics, such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being and diversity and inclusion, among others.

In these areas, Electrolux Espaa maintained the scores constant compared to the previous year. However, it improved the scoring of three specific criteria: talent acquisition, learning and development, and compensation and benefits. In addition to these increases, Electrolux is well above average in career and succession management, has a high index of technology consumption and, more specifically, in development and skills, the team is well above the rest of the companies, approaching the top 5.

El CEO of Top Employers Institute, David Plink, seala que “a pesar del ao tan retador que hemos vivido, que ha causado un gran impacto en las organizaciones en todo el mundo, Electrolux ha demostrado de manera continuada el valor de poner a los empleados In the center. We are proud to announce the Top Employers 2021 and to congratulate the companies that have been certified in Europe, through the Top Employer Institute program ”.

